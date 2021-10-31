Romance between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans? The evidence of their alleged relationship would be in the actor’s Instagram stories | People | Entertainment

Insatiable Selena Gomez fans are rummaging through Captain America’s Instagram stories for evidence of a possible romantic relationship.

The heart wants what the heart wants, as Selena Gómez sang in 2014. And the hearts of singer’s fans want romance between her and actor Chris Evans.

For a couple of days the selenators They come mulling over the profiles of social networks of Chris and Selena and rummaging through their posts for a clue that they are dating. Although so far there is no solid evidence, some think the actor’s recent Instagram story Captain America’s is his strongest proof yet.

In the clip titled Activities for a rainy day, the 40-year-old Marvel star plays the piano. It’s an innocent enough Instagram story, but some noted that there was the reflection of a brunette in the lower left corner of the video.

This Chris Evans Instagram story allegedly hides clues about an affair with Selena Gomez. Photo: Instagram Capture

Earlier this month, fans of the two began to speculate that they might be dating after they noticed that Captain America was following the pop star on said platform.