Rob Lowe shares his diet to look young

This is something I learned during the pandemic: don’t discount the walks. The walks are not just for the elderly. I really like walks. We all know it can be good for our body, but mentally, in terms of the meditation of it all, and the clarity of mind, and what you are capable of thinking and what comes up for you when you’re walking, that was super. surprising to me. I am trying to integrate that. Because I always thought it was a waste of time, honestly. I’d see people walking and say, “You should get on a treadmill! You should do sprints. You should get on the treadmill. Gym. “I realize,” No, no, brother, you are wrong. That is as important as anything else. “

What’s the best diet, workout, or wellness advice you’ve ever gotten from a co-star or friend?

I was very happy for Chris pratt when he went from Andy Dwyer on Parks and Rec to Star-Lord. Not only because he changed his career, but because it changed its body. (Chris Pratt used 3 moves that gave him his superhero body) I said, “What’s going on in that secret Marvel lab that all actors go through? Come on. Give a friend some advice.” Pratt was one of the first people to get me into this walk. Also the amount of Water you consume, not exercising in vain, and how much of that is the diet, especially at the beginning. Some of those things he knew, some he had forgotten, and some he did not. But that is the most important thing to me.

Did that all come from Chris Pratt?

Yes. That was from Pratt. I am fascinated by training from the people. Whenever I’m with someone who is clearly in great shape, I can’t wait to talk about what they’re up to. Inevitably, people have different training or different equipment [que utilizan], And I love that. Because you have to keep it fresh. It is hard for me. I like to be good at something and then master it. That is exactly what not to do. It costs me a lot, as they say, to get that muscle confusion. I am an animal of habit.

So, have you started something new?

The new thing I’m doing – and I don’t consider it a exercise, but it is – it’s the eFoiling. EFoiling is basically a surf table very small, with a mast one meter below the water, a wing and a propeller. You have a control in your hand that operates the jet, and it literally rises out of the water on the sheet, and you are in a flying wing. Is a revolutionary technology, something like the next iteration of surfing. But it’s not really surfing, it’s flying. It’s a super steep learning curve. You fall all the time. It is the greatest balance of core. It’s super funny. You have to wear a helmet, you should wear a life jacket, because if you fall on that thing, it’s a flying leaf. You definitely have to know how to handle it.

Can you give us a complete picture of Rob Lowe in his athletic heyday?

I would say that since 47 years up to now. I made a cover of Men’s Fitness when I was 47 years old. I trained like crazy for it. Now I’m not at that level physical form, but I am at a considerable distance. My goal is to be between 75 and 80 percent of my best physical shape at all times, so when a movie comes around I have to be at my best physical form, in 3-4 weeks I can get to it very easily. That’s where I live my life. But my fitness level of 47 to 57 – these ten years – I’m much fitter, much more healthy Than I’ve ever been in my life Not even close.

Throughout your life, how much has vanity influenced your motivations to exercise? How has that motivation evolved over time?

Well I’m a actor. We all are narcissists. That’s the bad news, but it’s also the good news. There is nothing wrong with doing exercise why do you care appearance. There is nothing wrong with that. In a perfect world, it is balanced by things that are less vain. The Health and the wellness, and conscience and all those other buzzwords. This is all very good. But let’s face it: to be really keen on it, you have to want to see the results physically. What actor, that’s the name of the game. On the other side of the coin I’ve had to gain weight and you say to yourself: “I’m getting fat, this is great. We’re going to get perfect for the role.” I don’t like those papers, by the way. But yeah, I don’t think there is anything wrong with admitting that you are there, in the Gym, and say, “Yeah, these abs are coming out! Come on!”

Article originally published in GQ USA.