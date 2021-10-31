Rihanna’s passport when she was 9 reveals her true face

Rihanna, A beautiful, multifaceted woman of color, capable of acting as a model, singer, businesswoman, actress, fashion designer and even dancer, is the reflection that everything you propose can be achieved with effort, perseverance and a lot of will. When investigating a little about her past to be able to know her a little more, we came across a curious passport, where she was barely 9 years old and revealed the true face of this diva.

With a face full of happiness, two ponytails with knitted side bows, beautiful eyes and a smile full of innocence, Rihanna posed for her passport, where you can also see that she was wearing a sleeveless blue jeans shirt and jacket. Certainly her face has changed a bit, especially some features and her hair, but he still keeps that face between angelic and mischievous that brings everyone delighted in each publication.

The true face of the diva that we can see in this passport is worthy of portraying, since this passport could have been the beginning of the changes in his life. In fact, it seems in the image that she knew it, due to the attitude of happiness with which it can be seen and that was captured for the memory in this document.

For many people, making a passport is synonymous with changes, trips, trips to other countries, knowing new horizons. Maybe for Rihanna it was a dream, because I lived in a home with many difficulties, since her parents were in constant fights and situations where she had to intervene at her young age, because her father had alcohol problems.

But that girl with a happy face never let adversity beat her, she continued to fight for her dreams, studied and always fought for her love of music, starting his musical career when he was just 15 years old. Her singing skills allowed her to capture the interest of Evan rogers (music producer), who helps him open his doors to show business.

That 9-year-old Rihanna would never have thought of all the good things that she would begin to experience during her youth despite the events she had to witness in her little family, who lived in a small bungalow and helped their father sell clothes on the street to support themselves.

Perhaps all that lived experience made her succeed, living with her father could have been a positive aspect, with whom she learned to be a great entrepreneur despite everything. Two different faces of the same person, united by a story that set the tone and led it to be what it is today.

A face with a pure beauty versus a face with a beauty created to satisfy artistic purposes is what we have been able to appreciate in the before and after of Rihanna, although she still maintains some physical features such as her beautiful eyes that will always be with her.