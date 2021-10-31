Rihanna shows off her back and much more in the style of Yanet García | INSTAGRAM

One of the most beautiful towering stars in the world of show without a doubt it is the Barbadian Rihanna, who in addition to having been a success with her songs has now positioned herself in the top of the most important figures in the world of music. fashion and the modeling demonstrating it on various occasions with his photographs and of course also with the great success of his brand Savage x Fenty.

On this occasion we will be in charge of addressing a photograph that reminded Internet users of Yanet Garcia once again the figure in the world of entertainment this thanks to the pose he used and the particular swimsuit that made users think that they share a similar taste in designs.

And it is that the beautiful businesswoman appeared modeling from a yacht leaning on the railing observing the ocean and of course showing off her back and much more, because her charms were reflected right before the photographic lens and she showed that she has one of the most impressive figures and its great way to carry that black swimsuit with a mesh design on the back.

In addition, she also wore a hat with a visor to cover herself from the sun, a very intelligent detail on her part, because that way she remained very comfortable and observing the colors of nature as they are without the need for sunglasses.

And since many users were able to observe a detail that left them speechless were their feet, this is how we already know that many of the users who surf the Internet are fascinated by being able to observe that element that makes many give their “like” and that lately has become “fashionable”.

There is no doubt that the singer is attractive and perfectly defends her position as one of the “Crushes”Most popular among Internet users and in the comments we could read how everyone expressed their great love and admiration for her as well as, of course, the great attraction they feel before such a figure worthy of a monument.

It should be remembered that this beautiful young woman recently released the third volume of her catwalk for Amazon Prime Video, a presentation created especially for that streaming platform where you can discover that she is also an excellent designer of audiovisual products, scenarios and of course this piece of content that it exceeded the expectations of users who did not expect something so excellent and full of celebrities.

In this show, he had first-class renowned guests from all over the world and continues to demonstrate that his designs are focused on having an inclusion trying to use designs and colors that go well with any type of figure, encouraging his followers to accept themselves as they already are. show off and feel beautiful using her clothing sets that alone are very flirtatious.

This has been achieved by hiring models in different ways, without falling into stereotypes as the Victoria Secret catwalks did, which are no longer even carried out and which were rejected by the public thanks to the fact that they only used too thin models and that nobody was I felt capable of looking like them.

To this day Rihanna has positioned herself as one of the most successful entrepreneurs and it is very possible that for this reason I no longer have the desire to return to music, however, her fans continue to hope that one day it will come again and launch a song as successful as “Umbrella” was back in the day.

