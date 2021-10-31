Rihanna honors “Umbrella” in her latest photoshoot | Music

Rihanna He is one of the biggest stars of the 21st century. The one from Barbados has shown that her legacy goes far beyond her songs and her figure is already part of pop culture. Her appearances in movies, her statements, her private life and her wonderful looks are part of the collective imagination that thousands of people have about her. And we are not surprised!

Now, on the 30th anniversary of Dazed magazine, Rihanna has once again stepped in front of a camera to be photographed. This time it is not for a campaign from one of his numerous lines of Fenty, but for the star report of one of the most special issues of the British fashion publication.

In this way, Rihanna has given her fans a photo session that is a real fantasy and whose images tell a story of their own. The first, without a doubt, is the one that has most captivated his fans. And it is that the musical star appears paying homage to the song that catapulted her to fame: nothing more and nothing less than Umbrella.

The diva appears with a beautiful white bikini, with a raincoat of the same color and XXL boots that are a fantasy. With a cane in hand, the element that pays homage to that 2007 hit that led her directly to be one of the princesses of pop is worn by the men in suits behind. And it is that one of them protects the diva with a black umbrella.

But it is by no means the only image that has made us fall in love with Dazed. The singer has become various characters. From a forward-looking gold-armored gladiator to Medusa herself, one of the most famous Greek mythological beings.

In addition, the star also appears wearing a beautiful red dress crowned by a kind of crown that reminds us of a pope.

On the other hand, the photos that have caused the most memes have been those of Rihanna dressed in a kind of rolling cigar and the one with a hairstyle in the purest Marge Simpson style. Undoubtedly, two images that are already part of the history of the British publication.