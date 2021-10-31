Ricardo Ferretti feels disappointed after the tournament held with FC Juárez

The Brazilian technical director Ricardo Ferretti of the Bravos de Juárez within the MX League, was disappointed with the tournament for his team, after falling into the matchday 16 in front of Club Puebla in this Opening Tournament 2021.

Since we assumed command of this institution, we have tried to build a capable team that could repeat things. The elimination is practically imminent, and naturally we are disappointed “, were the words of Ricardo Ferretti.

The South American strategist spoke at a press conference at the end of the match against Puebla, where he made it clear that he was disappointed with what was done this season, as they put together a team to fight for a spot in the league.

Ricardo Ferretti assured that the elimination of FC Juárez is practically imminent, after suffering this painful defeat against Nicolás Larcamón’s team, by remaining in position 16 in the general table with only 16 units.

