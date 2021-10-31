Rethinking health and wellness tourism

Tourism equals society, therefore to know what the future of tourism will be like, the easiest thing is to study the evolution of society in its lifestyle. Once we have it defined, all we have to do is adapt the experiences to your needs.

Therefore, in our sector we should include profiles of the type: environmental psychologists, futurists, anthropologists, experts in lifestyles, etc. to help us know where we come from (that is why it is so important to keep museums of history, science, nature … alive). Where we are and how we behave (study the present and have the opinion of environmental psychologists) and where we are going as a society trying to envision the possible futures that we could face using innovation as an adaptation tool.

Stress, stress, stress

The WHO for years had been identifying stress as the pandemic of the XXI century, especially because of the lifestyle we led and closely related to the so-called “Burnout”. Covid19 forces us to redefine the concept. During the confinements we have suffered from social stress due to the constant pressure of the news, social distancing, fear of contagion. Sanitary stress due to quarantines, various tests, family infections, saturated hospitals.

Stress from teleworking new ways of working that most were not used to. Also, educational stress; that is, parents who have had to become teachers and children who have had to adapt to hybrid ways of attending school. Spatial stress from having to find the space to work from home, share computers and struggle for internet connection or relocate to offices and adapt to new work standards.

But above all, suffer from personal stress for fear of losing your job and having to get used to living in uncertainty. We could call it a 360 degree stress. Not to mention that the right to digital disconnection is already a law and that most companies do not comply with it.

The pandemic has changed our lives

All this is causing changes in society that has a lot to do with defining how it is and will be, in the short and medium term. It is clear that the pandemic has changed the way we do things. This also implies that the way of traveling has changed for some people, beyond the security conditions, restrictions, Covid passports and others.

Therefore, if we see that society has gone through and continues to go through the trauma called a pandemic and that it has generated a certain emotional imbalance, what better way than to use travel to heal it a little. Hence the increase this year in trips that not only pursue the typical fun, but also seek well-being, understood as the balance between mind, body and spirit, which is called Mindful Travel, which goes beyond the sustainable, regenerative or slow tourism, to give a few examples.

The benefits of mental and physical wellness

A recent Expedia study confirms that 48% of those interviewed say that mental and physical wellness is one of the benefits of traveling. Or that 33% use travel to become a more balanced and prepared person to face the uncertain future that comes. Data corresponding to the latest Euromonitor published by the French Tourism Development Agency (Atout France), highlights a shift towards new interests and ways of traveling among the Spanish population, such as growing wellness tourism.

A recent MasterCard study on tourism experiences carried out in the Latin American and Caribbean region during the pandemic, confirms that clients are looking for experiences related to well-being, especially related to rest and balance (38%), and in relaxing activities (39%) In this sense, Procolombia has trained more than 50 tour operators to create Mindful Travel products and consolidate itself as a country that has understood the potential of this type of market. In some areas of the peninsula such as Orense, it has been found that wellness tourism grows twice as much as tourism in general.

The SDGs, a roadmap

The Sustainable Development Goals are establishing themselves as the sustainability roadmap. The SDG number 3 of health and well-being will promote these experiences not only to final or external customers, but also in the search for well-being to internal customers with new ways of managing companies by implementing a “Human Centric Culture” more than just “ Customer Centric ”. Working on sustainability from the search for the well-being of the planet and human beings makes more and more sense.

All this forces us as a sector to rethink how the tourism offer should be, related to health and well-being that is evolving towards the Mindful Travel concept. A thermal water pool with jets, a decontracting massage or smearing with clay is no longer enough. Well-being is much more complete and you have to find a balance between body, mind and spirit, without forgetting a financial part. In addition, it must be respectful of the environment around us. This is the challenge that we have been developing for more than five years at MindfulTravelDestinations.com.

A part of society has changed with the pandemic and we have to adapt to their needs, only then, by becoming aware, can we face today’s future of the tourism sector, related to health and wellness tourism.

Courtesy Images: Kaylee Garrett on Unsplash, Shutterstock.com