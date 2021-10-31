Reimagining medicine in a transparent and sustainable way

In an exceptional year marked by the outbreak of covid-19, the global community has highlighted the need for rapid global action and concerted to overcome an unprecedented crisis and thus meet the most urgent needs of the world’s population.

At Novartis they know that the decisions made in the coming months will build a new world for years to come and they are clear that the future is prepared by cultivating the present. For this reason, in pharmaceuticals they already reimagine medicine to overcome the most challenging health and social challenges in a collaborative way.

Actions to build trust in society

Novartis helps catalyze a global response to complex challenges, such as the current pandemic or climate change, adopting social impact as a strategic objective. In 2020 Novartis worked to build trust in society by promoting actions that integrate environmental, social, economic and governance issues.

With your employees

Aware that they are the most valuable resource to be able to comply with the purpose of reimagining medicine, their professional training and personal well-being are key to creating an environment in which they can feel inspired to achieve their mission and feel motivated every day to develop their capabilities, achieve their goals and make their own decisions applying the highest standards of ethics and integrity. .

Novartis reimagines medicine to meet current and future challenges

Commitment to transformative innovation

Which aims to challenge established medical paradigms by exploring new possibilities to search for advanced, gene and cellular therapies, with curative potential in pathologies without alternative treatment. For Javier Malpesa, Director of Clinical Research at Novartis, “R + D + i is in the DNA of our company and for them we focus on discovering innovative, high-efficacy treatments that are even more transformative in order to reach double the number of patients twice as fast & rdquor ;.

Data science

At Novartis integrate ‘big data’ and new technologies to stay at the forefront of knowledge and achieve a positive impact on the health of the population and thus work smarter. In addition, Novartis wants to accelerate and scale this transformation and for this it establishes strategic alliances with start-ups and companies of the global ecosystem of innovation in health.

Novartis Biome Spain

Combining a highly regulated industry and a global organization of more than 110,000 people with the agility with which start-ups work can be a challenge. And putting the focus on strategic collaborations that can combine deep scientific knowledge With the experience of the technological ecosystem, the digital transformation will be accelerated and made scalable. This will allow teams to discover, develop and drive collaborations focused on co-creating innovative, high-impact digital solutions to improve people’s lives.

Generation of renewable energies

At the end of 2020, Novartis signed five Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPA) with three energy providers: Acciona, EDP Renewables and Enel Green Power. This collaboration launches a total of six renewable energy projects developed in Spain through solar and wind power plants in the provinces of Badajoz, Valencia, Zaragoza and Cádiz. The projects are expected to be operational in 2023 with the goal of achieving the company’s zero carbon footprint across all of its European operations over the next 10 years.

Facing the pandemic

Novartis in Spain has donated 1 million dollars in sanitary material for the Sanitary Air Corridor corresponding to 794,000 surgical masks and 12,400 COVID-19 tests for INGESA dependent on the Ministry of Health. It has contributed 70,000 type II surgical masks donated to the Ministry of Health. He has collaborated with the Solidarity Fund of the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH). He has made massive donations of Hydroxychloroquine to the AEMPS and has participated in clinical trials with Ruxolitinib, a treatment for patients with covid-19.