“Red Alert”: Release Date and Presales for Dwayne Johnson’s New “The Rock”, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

An FBI profiler against two cunning criminals. With that premise, Netflix announced his new great production titled “Red alert“, which brings three well-known actors as its protagonists. The film will arrive this November on the streaming service and will also be able to be enjoyed on the big screen.

“Red alert” will have Dwayne johnson, “The rock“, As the bold agent, to Gal gadot in the role of the most wanted arts thief already Ryan reynolds interpreting the biggest scammer the world has ever seen before.

A red notification from Interpol will give a global alert to find and capture a dangerous thief. To go after her, the agent will have to ally himself with no less than another museum robber and also the criminal’s eternal rival.

The Netflix production has Rawson Marshall Thurber as director and screenwriter. For his part, Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock”, had previously announced that this premiere was the first of his career that it was part of a platform.

“This is the first streaming movie of my career and I wanted to make it great and special for all the fans around the world.. This one is for all of you and see you in November! “Wrote” La Roca “on social media.

Where and when to see “Red Alert”?

The new film will be released on November 5 in theaters and there are already pre-sales available on the site of Cinemark.

In addition, “Red Alert” will be able to be seen days later online, since on November 12 it will be added to the Netflix catalog.

