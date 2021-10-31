Raúl Jiménez leaves Wolverhampton and confirms his return to Mexico

A few weeks before a new call for the qualifiers, Raúl Jiménez anticipated and confirmed his return to Mexico from England.

Since he resumed activity in the Premier League after a skull fracture, Raúl Jiménez has been recovering his level with the passing of the matches and every time he can be seen in a better physical condition.

During the last days played, Wolverhampton managed to string together victories that allowed them to leave the bottom of the standings and the forward’s participation had a lot to do with converting and assisting.

While waiting for the match for the tenth day of the championship against Everton, Lobo decided to move away for a few moments from the commitments with his team and decided to confirm his return to Mexico.

Through a post on their social networks, the former Club América shared an image of him in the National Team, implying that he will be called up again by Gerardo Martino for the qualifiers in November.

In this way, everything indicates that Raúl will be present in the classic against the United States and in the match against Canada, in what will be two extremely important days to guide the qualification to Qatar 2022.

The return of the attacker to his country will take place in the middle of next month and it will be the last time he steps on national territory this year, since the next FIFA date will take place at the end of January of the following.