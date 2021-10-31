Randy Couture, diet and UFC training for Mercenaries

The actor and former wrestler Randy Couture (‘Los Mercenarios’) gives us an interview where he talks about how he continues with his diet and UFC training to be out at 58 years old.

UFC President Dana White shows us his diet and fitness training at 52.

Conor McGregor’s amazing transformation in the last 10 years.

Randy Couture has been a tough guy for decades; in fact, it’s been four different guys in one tough guy body. He has been a sergeant in the Army, an All-American wrestler (and an Olympic alternate) in the State of Oklahoma, a UFC champion and a member of the Hall of Fame, and now, in his fourth act, he has been an on-screen action hero. for a decade since the last time he left the Octagon.

Now 58, Couture isn’t slowing down; is filming ‘Los Mercenarios 4’, his fourth return to the franchise as Toll Road, an ammunition expert on the action team led by Stallone. And he’s still found time to open (and train) his own chain of gyms, Xtreme Couture. He spoke to Men’s Health about how he trains there, how his workouts have evolved over the years, and how he introduced his co-star Terry Crews to intermittent fasting.

Earlier this month, Sylvester Stallone announced that he was leaving the Expendables franchise for Expendables 4. You’ve been in all four films with Sly: What has it meant to you as an actor?

It has been incredible. I got this job because of him, because he’s a huge boxing and MMA fan. When he called me into his office to discuss the first project, he could have easily left me on the road. In the beginning, they were calling me to interpret [el personaje] by Hale Caesar, which was written for Wesley Snipes, but couldn’t play the part at the time. And then they ended up getting Terry Crews. So I could have easily been left out.

Then he wrote [mi personaje,] Toll Road, after the discussion in his office. So I was honored that he thought enough of me to stick with the script and the movie. And, obviously, it’s like having a goose that lays golden eggs: Keep laying eggs! Is incredible.

While Sly has finished, you are still shooting for this installment, right?

We still have a lot to shoot. I was in London for three weeks, and then I had a couple of weeks off, so I went home. I’m back on November 1st to finish a lot of action sequences and things like that in Bulgaria and Greece.

Every time I get one of these scripts … when I read it, I think, “I don’t know how the hell we’re going to do half of these things.” The magic of cinema is incredible, but we always find a way to make it look real and make it look good. It’s like getting the band back together again – it’s a great group to work with and it’s fun to be with. And we’ve added some new faces to this project: Scott Waugh, the director, and 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, and Tony Jaa, who is an amazing martial artist.

[Se supone que mi personaje siempre ha sido el experto en explosivos, y en ninguna de las otras tres películas hemos volado nada. Así que por fin, en la cuarta, voy a poder utilizar algunas de esas habilidades. No quiero desvelar nada, pero definitivamente vamos a hacer volar alguna mierda en esta película.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Has entrenado como miembro del Ejército de los Estados Unidos, como campeón de lucha universitaria, como campeón de la UFC y como gran estrella de la acción: ¿Qué tienen en común las necesidades de esas cuatro “personas” desde el punto de vista del entrenamiento? ¿Hay algún hilo conductor?

Lo más importante es aprender a entrenar con inteligencia. En mi época de luchador [universitario], I was guilty of overtraining, of not taking rest and recovery into account, especially in competitions. I was one of those big guys that coaches used as an example: “that’s what hard work is like.” I didn’t realize until I transitioned from wrestling to fighting that there were many times in my wrestling career that I was woefully over-trained. And since the wrestling was a 25-minute match versus a six-minute wrestling match, obviously I had to moderate what I was doing and how I was doing it to adapt to that circumstance.

It was then that I realized that I had been overtrained, reaching the NCAA finals or Olympic trials and then not achieving or not getting the result that I wanted or believed myself capable of. And looking at some of that, I realized that I was doing too much and not giving my body time to recover. I don’t think people realize that rest time is as important as hard work on the mat or in the gym.

I think it is even more relevant now because I am 58 years old. I have to train smarter. I can’t do a lot of the things I did before. It seems that the body does not recover so quickly. I’m in good shape for a 58-year-old, but I’m nowhere near in wrestling or fighting form. That was a totally different animal.

But you can’t walk into a set with a guy like Stallone eating chocolates and watching TV all the time. He sets the bar at 75, and he’s still in top shape. The camera doesn’t lie. You have to do your best and try to be Toll Road, a mercenary who is used to combat and physique and all those things.

So I do a lot more bodyweight exercises, a lot more chips. I’m not throwing any heavy weights. It is counterproductive.

How are those microcircuits? Can you explain one of your trainings to us now?

Yesterday I made two small microcircuits in the gym. Each had five seasons, done four times. I do 10 reps for each exercise, except for the abs, where I do 15. Adjust the weight so it’s not easy to hit 10 reps for four sets. Over time, it’s obvious that you are continually trying to put on that weight, so I am pushing more weight in the same amount of time.

The first circuit was Russian spins, then turning the Bosu ball and doing push-ups on the Bosu. Next, push-ups, squats on the squat stand, and pommel curls [rizos de predicador].

The second circuit consisted of flat bench press, skull crush, farmer’s walk with lunges, body saw, and incline row. I don’t rest between sets. I try to do it as quickly as possible, because now I not only use my anaerobic capacity, but also my aerobic capacity.

Later [después de los circuitos] I get on the treadmill in a 40 pound vest. I walk without elevation for five minutes to warm up. Then I raise the elevation to five degrees and walk for five minutes. Then five minutes at 6 degrees, five minutes at 7 degrees, and you go up all the time – some treadmills go up to 15 all the time, but some stop at 12 degrees. You only have to do five minutes in each increment; it ends up being a walk of about 30 minutes.

You also used to do a weight complex called ‘Grappling Circuit’ which became famous on the internet. Are you still doing that training?

I still do that circuit sometimes. The good news is that, nowadays, all hotels have a small gym and generally have everything you need for it: a bar or some dumbbells. And you can do that circuit in 30-40 minutes.

[Ed: Los movimientos son un remo inclinado, prensa militar, remo vertical, sentadilla derramada, buenos días, sentadilla de espalda con prensa de empuje y peso muerto rumano]. There are 8 repetitions of each [incluyendo 8 en cada pierna para la sentadilla dividida] for six rounds, resting 60 seconds between rounds.

How has your diet changed from fighting days to acting days?

When I retired from wrestling in 2011, I could eat pretty much what I wanted. I would train five or six days a week, twice a day most days, so I could do whatever I wanted without it getting to me. I always tried to put good fuel and good food in the body, in the vehicle that you are trying to drive.

But when I retired, I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to train the way I was used to when fighting and fighting, and I had to change my eating habits. So I started intermittent fasting, and I was doing it by accident, just from being so busy. And then I started reading and studying some of the things that were being published about it, and it really suited me very well. So I chose my six-hour window for eating – mine is usually 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. I’m going to have a light lunch, you know, a late lunch, and then I’m going to eat a regular dinner before 8 at point and then I have finished eating solid foods until the next day at 2 o’clock. And that takes some calories out of my week.

Do you train on an empty stomach?

Yes. I usually train in the morning, between 10 am and 1 pm, because it is the dead period in the gym. So I can go to Xtreme Couture [su gimnasio de Las Vegas] and I almost have the place to myself during those lunch hours. The morning classes are really crowded, the afternoon and evening classes are really crowded, and then there is a kind of light load for the gym in the middle of the day.

One of the co-stars on Expendables, Terry Crews, is also on intermittent fasting. Have you joined because of that?

He learned it from me when we were working on Expendables 2. We were at the Kempinski [hotel] from Bulgaria, and he was one of the guys I saw in the gym almost every day. We did a 12-hour shift, we left the set and went directly to the hotel, directly to the gym: you worked out, you ate and you went to bed. The next day, wash, repeat, do the same again. And he was one of the guys I saw in the hotel gym almost every day.

I saw him throw huge weights, I mean, he’s in phenomenal shape. And we started talking about what we were doing: the treadmill with the weight vest. We started to share some ideas, and I was talking about intermittent fasting, and he said, “Oh man, I’m going to try that,” and I think that’s where he picked it up.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

You are both former athletes, and you have transitioned into a new life with a new purpose. One of the organizations they work with, Merging Vets and Players (MVP), is designed to help guys like you find a “new mission.” Because it is important?

I feel very fortunate that both times I made a major transition like that – when I left the military in 1988, I had already signed up to go to Oklahoma State and start my college career, so I didn’t have to worry about “well who? I am?”. And when I walked away from wrestling in 2011, I had been performing for quite some time, so why not focus all my energy and competitive spirit there now?

You know, you walk away from that uniform – whether it’s my board shorts and my fighting gloves, or that football or hockey uniform. When you walk away from those BDUs, from that army uniform, it’s a huge part of who you are. And in many ways, you are doing incredible things, things that very few people on the planet can do. That makes you a very special person, and a lot of people want to say, especially with our veterans, “Oh, that guy is messed up. He’s been in combat. He’s broken.”

That guy is not broke. You couldn’t do half the things he’s done. First of all, you are not broken. He wears those scars with pride, the inside and outside. Ball players struggle with the same transition. And this is what [los fundadores de MVP] Nate Boyer and Jay Glazer acknowledged.

I felt blessed that my transitions were quite smooth, there was no struggle. A lot of kids struggle to find who they are now without all that support, without those kids, that locker room, that squad, that team. And so on, trying to give them that wardrobe again, that team again. We all speak the same language. We all enlisted, took that oath, or were in that elite status for a long time. So find that new purpose, find out who you are, how you can come back and be useful again or get involved.

And many times that is just connecting with people who speak the same language and understand where you are. I know whatever you are struggling with, there is someone in that circle at an MVP meeting who has been there and who has gotten over it and can tell you how they got over it.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io