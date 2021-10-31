Querétaro vs Santos: Summary, Goals and Videos

La Corregidora Stadium became a real madhouse thanks to the show they gave White Roosters and Saints, with a game of five goals, but in the end it was overshadowed by the refereeing work of Jorge Pérez Durán.

The laguneros gave a dance at home to the Roosters during the first 45 minutes with a double of Ayrton Preciado.

The first goal came after three minutes of play when the attacker of the Warriors he was encouraged to take a powerful shot from the left surprising the rival goalkeeper at his nearest post.

The Roosters they quickly crumbled and were widely outclassed in every area of ​​the pitch, a situation that was capitalized on by the visit at minute 26 when Preciado scored his double, after combining with Diego Valdes in a luxury move.

The first time ended with a few Roosters in the abyss, but the party saved the best emotions for the complement. Queretaro returned refreshed and ignited his audience with a string of dangerous plays that included a shot to the crossbar from Pablo Barrera.

When Saints did not hold the pressure, the home team shortened the gap to 54 with Bryan olivera, who took advantage of a defensive error to shoot Carlos Acevedo placeholder image from outside the area.

Ayrton Preciado scored a double against Gallos Blancos

The corrector burst into jubilation and four minutes later they couldn’t believe what was to come, for Roosters tied the game thanks to a foul within the area that he committed Matheus Doria, delivering a penalty in favor of the Queretanos that was well executed by Jonathan Dos Santos.

The party became a kill or be killed. Saints to the backlash and Roosters filling the area with items to search for a heroic comeback.

Jonathan Dos Santos had tied the game

Despite this, Jorge Pérez Durán invented a foul in favor of the Saints which led to expulsion for Maximilian Perg and free kick outside the area that Diego Valdes turned 88 ‘into a great goal, leaving some brave men without any energy Roosters who succumbed at home.

.

