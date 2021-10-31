Querétaro vs Santos: Summary, Goals and Videos

La Corregidora Stadium became a real madhouse thanks to the show they gave White Roosters and Saints, with a game of five goals, but in the end it was overshadowed by the refereeing work of Jorge Pérez Durán.

The laguneros gave a dance at home to the Roosters during the first 45 minutes with a double of Ayrton Preciado.

The first goal came after three minutes of play when the attacker of the Warriors he was encouraged to take a powerful shot from the left surprising the rival goalkeeper at his nearest post.

The Roosters they quickly crumbled and were widely outclassed in every area of ​​the pitch, a situation that was capitalized on by the visit at minute 26 when Preciado scored his double, after combining with Diego Valdes in a luxury move.

The first time ended with a few Roosters in the abyss, but the party saved the best emotions for the complement. Queretaro returned refreshed and ignited his audience with a string of dangerous plays that included a shot to the crossbar from Pablo Barrera.

When Saints did not hold the pressure, the home team shortened the gap to 54 with Bryan olivera, who took advantage of a defensive error to shoot Carlos Acevedo placeholder image from outside the area.

The corrector burst into jubilation and four minutes later they couldn’t believe what was to come, for Roosters tied the game thanks to a foul within the area that he committed Matheus Doria, delivering a penalty in favor of the Queretanos that was well executed by Jonathan Dos Santos.

The party became a kill or be killed. Saints to the backlash and Roosters filling the area with items to search for a heroic comeback.

Despite this, Jorge Pérez Durán invented a foul in favor of the Saints which led to expulsion for Maximilian Perg and free kick outside the area that Diego Valdes turned 88 ‘into a great goal, leaving some brave men without any energy Roosters who succumbed at home.

