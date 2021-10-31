PSG is fed up with one of its last signings and already has his replacement

Doubts increase around the Princes Park. Victory over Lille does not hide what is already a reality: Paris Saint-Germain he does not play well and there are some footballers who are disappointed in their performance. There are several cases, but there is a specific one for which they are already looking for a replacement.

Everything that PSG had promised that incredible summer in terms of the signings it achieved has been forgotten, showing its performance on the field of play. The signings, except in certain cases, have not worked and, in this sense, the directive is already thinking in the future about possible solutions.

One of the footballers who has disappointed the most inside PSG is Georginio Wijnaldum. According Il Corriere dello Sport, in Paris they are already looking for a replacement for the Dutch midfielder, who arrived as a free player after ending his relationship with Liverpool. Before signing with the French team he was highly sought after by Ronald Koeman for Barcelona.

Wijnaldum, on the PSG starting ramp (Getty)

And the replacement that PSG thinks of Wijnaldum is in Italy. The aforementioned medium puts Marcelo brozovic again in the orbit of the Park of the Princes. This is not surprising, since the Croatian from Inter de Milan it was in the plans of Parisian managers in recent markets.

Marcelo Brozovic, chosen to replace Wijnaldum (Getty)

The advantage that Paris Saint-Germain has is that Brozovic ends his contract with the ‘Nerazzurri’ in June 2022, so you will be free to negotiate with any club from the month of January. And he could be chosen to replace Wijnaldum, who has not delivered what he promised.