Pratik Mohite, the shortest bodybuilder in the world

To compete in bodybuilding you don’t have to measure 1.80 and weigh 100 kilos …

This is Pratik Mohite: he measures one meter and is the world’s shortest professional bodybuilder

The Giant, the tallest bodybuilder in the world and … future Mister Olympia?

With the Guinness record for being the shortest professional bodybuilder in the world, Pratik mohite he is quite a celebrity in his country, India. At only 102 centimeters tall, at 26 years old he participates in competitions around the world. Champion in Asia, he is also a sports gymnastics coach and even participates in Bollywood industry movies.

“I was 16 when I started gymnastics and since then I have not stopped playing sports. I even tried to join the Army, but I couldn’t pass all the physical tests. Then I tried cricket and started pounding myself in the gym”, reveals.

In 2012 he made his stage debut at a test in Dolavali, Raigarh district, and despite the mockery, that was the beginning of his current successful career. “Four years later I won and was applauded. They even asked for my autographs. In 2017 it was silver at the Maharashtra Shree, which opened the door to the Guinness World Record in 2019.

Cardio, peanut butter

“I don’t have a trainer, but I get advice and suggestions from seasoned bodybuilders like Sangram Chougule, Manoj Patil and Amit Panghal. I start my day with 30 minutes of cardio to burn fat, then two hours in the gym and between my diet staples. There’s granola, oatmeal, peanut butter, and protein shakes. Plus, I’m a vegetarian, “he says.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io