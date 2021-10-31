Post mortem photographs: why were the dead photographed?

Until just 30 years ago, post mortem photographs were a reality in Spain

Carlos Areces with the book that includes his collection / PG

Although now it may seem a somewhat strange practice, the post-mortem photography it has been a reality in our country until just 30 years ago, preserved especially in the rural environment. Its peak would span from its birth in 1839 to the first decades of the 20th century.

These photos, which on numerous occasions replaced the post-mortem portrait (for which more time was needed), fulfilled different functions: on the one hand, they allowed families to cope with grief capturing images of people who had never been photographed and who allowed relatives who could not attend the wake to keep a last memory of their loved one. But in addition, they were also used to resolve inheritances (by proving the identity of the person, or that he had died).

Post mortem photography

A practice that the artist of Asturian origin Carlos Areces placeholder image met through the movie ‘The Others’, from Alejandro Amenábar, in which the protagonist, Nicole Kidman, find an album with one of them. From there, and after several searches and documentations, Areces began his own collection. “Those of famous people, such as postmortem photography of Abraham Lincoln they are the most expensive, reaching thousands of euros, but well-preserved photographs can be found from 30 euros ”, Areces explained moments before the presentation of the book in Valencia.

After years searching through shops and markets, the actor has such a file that he has decided to collect it and publish it in the book Post Mortem Collectio Carlos Areces. A work written by Virginia de la Cruz, Doctor in Art History and tenured professor at the University of Lorraine, who also reviews the journey of this photograph, its interest and its role throughout history.

“It has been a very silent practice, and I am proud to be able to make a book like this”, explained the artist, and is that the librp contains more than 200 photos, daguerreotypes and tintypes maintains handcrafted elaborations in its edition.