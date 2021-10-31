People’s Choice Awards 2021: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Bad Bunny, and Adele among the favorites

A new edition of the People’s Choice Awards is coming, a recognition of pop culture in film, TV, music and networks that already has its nominees. Adele, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Jonas Brothers, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and Lil Nas X are among the nominees in the music categories. Remember that the public is in charge of choosing their favorites.

The highly anticipated event, which will be broadcast live to the world, will take place on December 7, at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. Justin Bieber He is the most nominated artist and wants to repeat the success that already made him the most awarded of the last edition.

The Canadian appears in the main musical categories as “Best album”, for Justice, “Best song”, in the case of “Peaches “, “Best collaboration”, thanks to “Stay”, among others. In turn, the artist is among the nominees for “pop culture.” Let’s remember that Justin is the most nominated for European Music Awards 2021, with eight nominations, to be held on November 14th, at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary.

Within the Latin segment, Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma and Natti Natasha are in competition. All of them want to win the recognition of the People’s Choice Awards 2021.

How to vote in the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

From October 27 to November 17 you can enter the site www.votepca.com and choose each of the sections. It will also be possible on the Twitter account of the awards. As a matter of fact, on November 9 the votes cast on that day will count twice.

People’s Choice Awards 2021: all nominees

Male artist

Bad bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Luke combs

Shawn mendes

The Weeknd

Female artist

Adele

Billie eilish

Cardi B

Doja cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia rodrigo

Saweetie

Best group

Bts

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine dragons

Hermanos Jonas

Maroon 5

Migos

Twenty one pilots

Best song

Butter – BTS

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Easy On Me – Adele

Good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Stay – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Up – Cardi B

Best album

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Culture III – Migos

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Justice – Justin Bieber

Montero – Lil Nas X

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Star-crossed – Kacey Musgraves

Best Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

Becky G

Daddy yankee

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

New artist

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Olivia rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Tate mcrae

The Kid Laroi

Tomorrow X Together