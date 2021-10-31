People’s Choice Awards 2021: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Bad Bunny, and Adele among the favorites
A new edition of the People’s Choice Awards is coming, a recognition of pop culture in film, TV, music and networks that already has its nominees. Adele, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Jonas Brothers, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and Lil Nas X are among the nominees in the music categories. Remember that the public is in charge of choosing their favorites.
The highly anticipated event, which will be broadcast live to the world, will take place on December 7, at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. Justin Bieber He is the most nominated artist and wants to repeat the success that already made him the most awarded of the last edition.
The Canadian appears in the main musical categories as “Best album”, for Justice, “Best song”, in the case of “Peaches “, “Best collaboration”, thanks to “Stay”, among others. In turn, the artist is among the nominees for “pop culture.” Let’s remember that Justin is the most nominated for European Music Awards 2021, with eight nominations, to be held on November 14th, at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary.
Within the Latin segment, Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma and Natti Natasha are in competition. All of them want to win the recognition of the People’s Choice Awards 2021.
How to vote in the 2021 People’s Choice Awards
From October 27 to November 17 you can enter the site www.votepca.com and choose each of the sections. It will also be possible on the Twitter account of the awards. As a matter of fact, on November 9 the votes cast on that day will count twice.
People’s Choice Awards 2021: all nominees
Male artist
Bad bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Luke combs
Shawn mendes
The Weeknd
Female artist
Adele
Billie eilish
Cardi B
Doja cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia rodrigo
Saweetie
Best group
Bts
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine dragons
Hermanos Jonas
Maroon 5
Migos
Twenty one pilots
Best song
Butter – BTS
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
Easy On Me – Adele
Good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Stay – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Up – Cardi B
Best album
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Culture III – Migos
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Justice – Justin Bieber
Montero – Lil Nas X
Planet Her – Doja Cat
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Star-crossed – Kacey Musgraves
Best Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad bunny
Becky G
Daddy yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
New artist
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Olivia rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Tate mcrae
The Kid Laroi
Tomorrow X Together