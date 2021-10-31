People’s Choice Awards 2021: Full List of Nominees Revealed | AND! music television CELEBS NNDC | SHOWS

The names of the nominees for the People’s Choice Awards 2021, an event that will be held on December 7 in Santa Monica, California, in which the best of television, pop culture, movies and music this year will be awarded.

Fans will be able to support their favorite in all 40 categories starting today. Voting will continue until November 17 this year.

Among the top nominations are movie stars Florence Pugh, Eddie Murphy and Emma Stone. Latin America will also have an important place in the awards thanks to the nominations of Kunno, Calle y Poché, Sebastián Villalobos, Santi Maratea, Daniela Nicolás, Alex Tienda, Carolina Dementiev and Karina Ramos.

As every year, the awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, United States, and will be broadcast live on E! and NBC.

Check here the nominees for the 40 categories:

FILMS

THE 2021 MOVIE

Black widow

Coming 2 America

F9: The Quick Saga

Dune

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

The war of tomorrow

Poison: Let there be slaughter

THE 2021 COMEDY MOVIE

Coming 2 America

Free boy

He is all that

Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard

Jungle cruise

Space Jam: a new legacy

Thunder force

Friends on vacation

THE 2021 ACTION MOVIE

Black widow

F9: The Quick Saga

Godzilla vs. Kong

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Suicide squad

The war of tomorrow

Poison: Let there be slaughter

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

A quiet place, part II

Cruella

Dune

Paternity

Halloween deaths

In the heights

Old

Respect

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Cinderella

Luca

Raya and the last dragon

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Mitchells against the machines

Tom and Jerry

Alive

Yes day

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Chris Pratt, The war of tomorrow

Daniel Craig, No time to die

Dwayne Johnson, jungle cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

John Cena, F9: The Quick Saga

Ryan Reynolds, free boy

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Vin Diesel, F9: The Quick Saga

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Charlize Theron, F9: The Quick Saga

Florence Pugh, black widow

Jennifer Hudson, I respect

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Margot Robbie, Suicide squad

Salma Hayek, Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard

Scarlett Johansson, black widow

THE STAR OF THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

Anthony Ramos, in the heights

Emily Blunt, A quiet place, Part II

Emma Stone, Cruella

Jamie Lee Curtis by Halloween Kills

Jason Momoa, Dune

Jennifer Hudson, I respect

Kevin Hart, Paternity

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

THE STAR OF THE 2021 MOVIE COMEDY

Dwayne Johnson, jungle cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

Emily Blunt, jungle cruise

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Melissa McCarthy, Thunder force

Octavia Spencer, Thunder force

Ryan Reynolds, free boy

Salma Hayek, Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard

THE STAR OF THE 2021 ACTION MOVIE

Charlize Theron, F9: The Quick Saga

Chris Pratt, The war of tomorrow

Daniel Craig, No time to die

Florence Pugh, black widow

John Cena, F9: The Quick Saga

Scarlett Johansson, black widow

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Vin Diesel, F9: The Quick Saga

TV

THE 2021 SHOW

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Loki

Saturday night live

The Bachelor

We are

WandaVision

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

External banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

We are

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

90 day fiancé

Single in paradise

Below deck

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

keeping up with the Kardashians

Love and hip hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

THE 2021 COMPETITION SHOW

America has talent

american idol

Dancing with the stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

High school

The Masked Singer

The voice

THE 2021 COMEDY SHOW

Brooklyn nine nine

Grown up

I have never

Only murders in the building

Saturday night live

Ted lasso

The Upshaws

Young rock

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Dwayne Johnson, young rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday night Live

Norman Reedus by The walking dead

Sterling K. Brown, these we are

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Mandy Moore, This is us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, Equalizer

Yara Shahidi, adult

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Norman Reedus by The walking dead

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This is us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, Equalizer

Sterling K. Brown, these we are

THE COMEDY STAR OF 2021

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine and Nine

Dwayne Johnson, young rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday night Live

Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building

Steve Martin, Only murders in the building

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Yara Shahidi, adult

THE 2021 DAY TALK SHOW

Good morning america

Living with Kelly and Ryan

Red table talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The view

The Wendy Williams Show

TODAY

THE 2021 NIGHT TALK SHOW

Full frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last week tonight with John Oliver

Late night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Last Show with Stephen Colbert

Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE CONTEST CONTEST 2021

Cody Rigsby, Dancing with the stars

Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race

JoJo (singer), the masked singer

JoJo Siwa, dancing with the stars

Katie Thurston, the single

Matt James, the Bachelor

Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Wiz Khalifa, the masked singer

THE REALITY STAR OF 2021

Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joe Amabile, single in paradise

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, keeping up with the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West, keeping up with the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

THE 2021 BINGEWORTHY SHOW

Cobra Kai

Loki

Easttown Mare

External banks

Sex / Life

Squid

Ted lasso

The white lotus

THE 2021 SCI-FI / FANTASY SHOW

Loki

Lucifer

La Brea

Shadow and bone

Superman and Lois

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The flash

WandaVision

MUSIC

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Bad bunny

Duck

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Luke combs

Shawn mendes

Weekend

THE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

Billie eilish

Cardi B

Doja cat

Halsey

Stallion Megan Thee

Olivia rodrigo

Saweetie

THE GROUP OF 2021

Bts

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

jonas brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

Twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2021

“Butter”, BTS

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“Easy for me,” Adele

“Good 4 u”, Olivia Rodrigo

“MONTERO (Call me by your name)”, Lil Nas X

“Peaches”, feat of Justin Bieber. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“STAY”, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

“Up”, Cardi B

THE 2021 ALBUM

Certified lover , Drake

Culture III , Migos

Happier than ever , Billie Eilish

Justice , Justin Bieber

HUNTSMAN , Lil Nas X

Planet Ella , Doja Cat

Sour , Olivia Rodrigo

starry , Kacey Musgraves

THE ARTIST COUNTRY OF 2021

Blake shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey musgraves

Kane brown

Luke bryan

Luke combs

Miranda lambert

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

Becky G

Daddy yankee

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

24k gold

Bella Poarch

Hit

Olivia rodrigo

Alexander Rauw

Tate mcrae

The LAROI boy

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

THE MUSICAL VIDEO OF 2021

“Butter”, BTS

“Easy for me,” Adele

“Good 4 u”, Olivia Rodrigo

“LOCATION”, KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

“MONTERO (Call me by your name)”, Lil Nas X

“My universe”, Coldplay X BTS

“Peaches”, feat of Justin Bieber. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“STAY”, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

THE 2021 COLLABORATION

“Best friend” feat of Saweetie. Doja cat

“INDUSTRY BABY”, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

“Kiss me more”, Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Leave The Door Open”, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

“Peaches”, feat of Justin Bieber. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“STAY”, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

“Way 2 Sexy”, feat of Drake. Future and young bully

“You’re right”, Doja Cat & The Weeknd

POP CULTURE

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Addison rae

Britney Spears

Charli D’Amelio

Dwayne johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim kardashian west

Kylie jenner

Lil Nas X

THE 2021 POP SPECIAL

Billie Eilish: the world a little blurry

Demi lovato: Dancing with the devil

Friends: The Reunion – The One Where You Get Back Together

Justin Bieber: Our world

Highlights of the Olympics with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

Oprah with Meghan and Harry

P! Nk: All i know so far

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021

Return to abnormal tour , Trevor Noah

Bo Burnham: Inside , Bo Burnham

From Scratch Tour , John Mulaney

Sorry Harriet Tubman , Phoebe Robinson

The King’s Jester Tour , Hasan Minhaj

The milk and money tour , Ali Wong

Vaccinated and horny tour , Chelsea Handler

Know what it is , Marlon Wayans

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021

Alex morgan

Bubba wallace

Carl Nassib

Naomi osaka

Patrick Mahomes

Serena Williams

Simone biles

Sunisa lee

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call your daddy

Chicks in the office

Conan O’Brien needs a friend

Couple of things with Shawn and Andrew

SmartLess

Why won’t you go out with me? with Nicole Byer

