Penn Badgley responds to the possibility of Cardi B appearing in ‘You’ season 4

At an event promoting the new season 3 of ‘You‘, its protagonist, Penn badgley, has commented that they are not very good at social networks, and has appointed Cardi B as a good example of someone who knows how to use them: “For me it is a place full of nuances and, although many might judge it as antics, I feel that she has a very authentic relationship with it, and I think that’s why people like it so much. “

By watching this video, Cardi B she has gone crazy and has not been able to contain her emotion as well demonstrated in one of his tweets: “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG KNOW ME! OMMMGGGG! I mean, I’m famous famous. “It is clear that the successful R&B singer has felt pure emotion to learn that Penn, not only knows her, but that admires her.

The actor of ‘Gossip girl‘has also been speechless, since he has responded to the tweet: “I …”. In addition, Penn has changed the profile photo of his Twitter account and now her avatar is a picture of Cardi B. She has not wasted time and quickly has done the same, so his profile picture is a picture of his character, Joe, in ‘You’.

He has also replied to the brief tweet with a funny video in which a boy appears saying: “Are you? Or is it me? No that’s not me“.

Will Cardi B be out in ‘You’ season 4?

After a week of fun social media interactions with Penn Badgley, Cardi has suggested that maybe she should be featured in the next season of ‘You,’ and his concept has gone viral.

What’s more, currently, the official Netflix biography on Twitter is: “Petition for Cardi B to Guest Star on ‘You’ Season 4!Almost immediately, Cardi B has tagged Netflix in a tweet with a screenshot of her bio and has offered his own idea to star in the next season: “So it’s episode 1 and I’m closing Paris fashion week! I turn around and there you are YOU (” YOU “). Ok, finish it Netflix.”

Then again, Penn was just on the show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘and, during his interview, he mentioned his new friendship with the rapper and if he thinks he could make a cameo in the series: “Well, I don’t know, definitely I can not say it“.

It also reveals that it is circulating a request so Cardi B can actually appear in the next season: “But actually there is – I think this is true – there is a real request for Change.org“And it is true, currently, the petition has more than 750 signatures.

Jimmy goes on to ask Penn if there are any rumors about the possibility of the rapper making a cameo appearance, but the actor clarifies that he is not aware of any developments on that front: “I can’t tell because I don’t know“.

