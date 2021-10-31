Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM – Match Report – October 30, 2021

Washington Corozo advanced to the university students and Yairo Moreno equalized everything near the end with a penalty

Pachuca rescued a one-goal draw against Pumas and cut the streak of three victories that the auriazul team added and that will look for a place in the play-off on the last day, while the Tuzos also maintain hopes to be among the 12 places .

The auriazul team was better during the first half against a local team that tried, but was imprecise throughout the first minutes and in which they failed just crossing the opposite field.

The forcefulness of the Pumas ended up imposing just the first half hour of play. The first touchdown came in the 29th minute through a fast counterattack in which Juan Dinneno attacked from the left side and sent a cross into the area that was finished off by Washington Corozo and to beat Óscar Ustari.

Pumas celebration in Pachuca. Imago7

Los Tuzos tried to respond immediately with a free kick that was combed by Gustavo Cabral. The ball just passed by one side of Alfredo Talavera’s goal.

The Hidalgo team was not able to pass the three-quarters of the field, despite having the ball and greater control of the ball. The people from the capital were solid in the first half with their defensive line and cutting off the advances.

The Tuzos rebuilt the path for the second half and took control of the game with the entry of Bryan González and Avilés Hurtado, who exploited their speed to penetrate the Auriazul rear.

Bryan González missed the most important of the game for Pachuca in the 55th minute when he finished off a long cross from Víctor Guzmán. The young man from Hidalgo sent the ball to the post and could only put his hands to his head, while Nico Ibáñez managed to counterattack with problems and left the ball within the reach of Talavera.

Pachuca missed an important action. Ismael Sosal crossed from the left wing and Avilés Hurtado headed in, but the ball passed just inches from the visitor’s goal.

Five minutes from the end Avilés Hurtado received inside the area and in the cut towards the center of the area he was knocked down by Alan Mozo when he hit the knee of the winger. The whistling Fernando Guerrero did not hesitate to point out the maximum penalty. From the penalty spot Yairo Moreno charged with power and beat the goalkeeper.

Yairo Moreno tied Pachuca Pumas with a penalty. Imago7

Still in the last moments of the game, Nico Ibáñez had a new opportunity again, but he sent the ball to one side of the field.

The Pumas still insisted with their offense made up of Sebastián Saucedo, Favio Álvarez and Dinenno, but they did not have the aim to steal the three points from the Hidalgo Stadium.

Both teams still have opportunities to advance, but it will depend on their own merits and a combination of results that benefits them in the middle of the table.