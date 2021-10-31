Pachuca vs Pumas LIVE

The penultimate day of Mexican soccer is underway, and this Saturday, the Pachuca receives the Pumas at the Hidalgo Stadium, a high intensity duel for the Repechage positions from Grita México of the Liga BBVA MX.

Statistics Pachuca vs Pumas Matchday 16

When and where do Pachuca vs Pumas play?

The duel will take place this Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Hidalgo Stadium, home of the Tuzos with a capacity of 25 thousand 922 fans.

What time is Pachuca vs Pumas played in the Liga BBVA MX?

The meeting starts at 7:06 PM (Central Mexico time), which will be directed by Fernando Guerrero, assisted by Michel Morales and Eduardo Acosta on the wings, the fourth referee will be Víctor Caceres.

This meeting will be of high caliber due to the needs of both teams. The locals march in 15th place with 16 points; while university students are one place higher in the general table with 17 units.

The playoffs are classified from fifth place to 12, a position that Santos Laguna has today (before Day 16) with 17 points, the same as San Luis and the Pumas, but the goal difference is in the next phase. It should be noted that the auriazules have one less game, who will play this Thursday against the Laguneros in CU.

Two of the best quarries in Mexican soccer meet tonight, and they have had epic clashes throughout their history, like the final of the Clausura 2009, when the auriazules were crowned right at the Hidalgo Stadium.

The last five times they saw each other, the university students do not know the defeat against Pachuca, they are three draws and two wins. Those include the quarterfinals of Guard1anes 2020. In a regular tournament, the last time they met was in April of this year, last tournament and they drew 2-2.