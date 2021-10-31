Paaadrino! Vin Diesel accompanied Meadow, Paul Walker’s daughter, down the aisle at her wedding – El Financiero

Vin Diesel participated in one of the most emotional moments at the wedding of Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker. The actor accompanied the young woman to the altar, who said yes to her now husband Louis Thornton-Allan.

The photos of the nuptials did not take long to go viral due to the endearing symbolism that Vin’s act represented.

Diesel was the actor’s inseparable dumbbell Paul walker not only on the recording set of Fast and furious but also in the personal aspect.

Both Hollywood stars starred in several installments of the saga, however, in 2013 Walker unfortunately lost his life in a car accident.

After Paul’s death, Diesel became Meadow’s legal guardian after she was orphaned, as Walker had full custody of the girl.

The wedding took place on October 10 in Dominican Republic, in an intimate ceremony attended by Meadow’s closest friends and family.

The 22-year-old model arrived at the altar on the arm of her adoptive father Vin Diesel, who with a calm face, full of satisfaction, walked the simple ‘path’ with Meadow.

In an interview with the magazine Vogue, The model pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected her plans, as the family of her husband Louis had not been able to attend.

“… many very close friends were also unable to come due to flight restrictions,” he said.

In your official account Instagram It was where the model shared photos and a video of some episodes of her wedding.

It should be noted that among the guests at the ‘petite’ boot was the actress Jordana Brewster, who played Mia Toretto, Brian O’Conner’s (Paul Walker) partner in the tape.

The closeness between father (Vin Diesel) and daughter (Meadow Walker) had already been projected on social networks.

In mid-2020 the model published a photo with Diesel’s three children (Hania, Vincent and Pauline). In the post Meadow wrote the message: “Family for ever”.