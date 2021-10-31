Opening movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney + on the weekend (October 29)

We are approaching the end of October with a very special weekend for many since, not only do we have a small bridge in which we will have one more hour, but Halloween is also celebrated.

Undoubtedly these days are ideal to party at home and mount a good marathon of terror with friends through the movies and series available on the main streaming platforms.

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

However, there is also room for more conventional releases, having titles for all tastes with which to be well entertained these days.

Today, at Hobby Consolas, we review some of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max Spain, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of October 29, 2021.

NEW FILMS AND SERIES ON NETFLIX

We start the best news of Netflix Spain highlighting The time that I give you, a miniseries composed of 10 chapters of about ten minutes each that is ideal for those who want to see something fast.

Starring Álvaro Cervantes and Nadia de Santiago, the series is a romantic drama whose plot focuses on Lina and Nico, a couple who ends up breaking up after spending many years together.

Wanting to move forward with her life, Lina tries by all means to forget Nico, trying every day to think a minute less about him and gradually overcome him in order to move on.

Between the best premiere movies on Netflix Spain have Thieves Army, the prequel film to Army of the Dead by Zack Snyder who this time directs and stars Matthias Schweighöfer, one of the actors from the original film.

The film focuses on bank teller Ludwig Dieter, who is recruited by a mysterious woman to lead a group of would-be thieves and rob three legendary safes from Europe during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

There is no doubt that the biggest news this week has been the arrival of HBO Max in Spain, with many very interesting additions to the WarnerMedia streaming service catalog.

WHAT’S NEW IN HBO MAX

Within the best premiere movies on HBO Max Spain we have the trilogy of Matrix, one of the most mythical science fiction sagas directed by the Wachowski sisters and starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, among others.

The film follows Thomas Anderson, a programmer for a respectable software company who in the shadows is a famous hacker known as Neo and who throughout his life has been with the nagging feeling that something is not quite right.

We analyze the best sci-fi and fantasy movies ever screened. Ready to jump into a new dimension?

Through Morpheus and Trinity, Neo discovers that the world he lives in is not real, but a simulation of the world as it once was in programming known as the Matrix.

According to the prophecy, Neo is the Chosen One who will bring peace in the long war between humans and machines.

With Matrix Resurrections releasing very soon in theaters, this is a good time to review the saga and have all the keys fresh for this new installment. We remind you here of our review of The Matrix.

If you prefer more classic cinema, HBO Max has incorporated several indispensable film titles, finding mythical films such as White House, A clockwork orange, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Singing in the rain, the executioner, Viridiana, The Wizard of Oz, Ben-Hur … There is a choice!

But there are also current news, it would be missing more. As to HBO Max premiere series have Made for love, an interesting dramatic comedy starring Cristin Milioti.

Its plot follows the story of a young woman who, after 10 years of torture in her marriage, decides to leave her husband, a technology-savvy billionaire.

However, one day she discovers that her husband has implanted a new and revolutionary monitoring device in her brain that allows him to track her every move.

Another of the best new series of HBO Max Spain it is Dolores: The Truth About the Wanninkhof Case, an original documentary series on the platform that addresses one of the biggest legal errors in the history of Spain.

We investigated the catalog of the main streaming platforms to recommend 10 documentary series about real crimes on Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime.

After more than 20 years of silence and an exile in England, Dolores Vázquez recounts how the crime of Rocío Wanninkhof, the daughter of her then partner Alicia Hornos, lived in 1999, where the court unjustly accused Dolores of perpetrating the homicide.

Dolores explains all the media ordeal she suffered, the trial and subsequent conviction for a murder that she had not committed, as well as how she received the news that she had found the true author of the young woman’s death, Tony King. This is our review of Dolores: The Truth About the Wanninkhof Case.

For horror lovers who want novelties to enjoy on Halloween you have among The most outstanding HBO Max premiere series Chapelwaite, series created by Stephen King adapting his own novel.

Serving as a prequel to Salem’s Lot mystery, Chapelwaite tells the story of Charles Boone, an aristocrat who moves with his three children in the town of Preacher’s Corners in Maine after the death of his wife to a home of a deceased relative.

During his stay, Charles discovers on a map a deserted town called Jerusalem’s Lot, where little by little he will unravel the secrets that have haunted his family for generations.

Other titles that are incorporated into the HBO Max catalog in terms of series are Smallville, The mentalist or the restart of the successful Gossip girl, in addition to having the series that were already on HBO Spain, such as the iconic Friends or some of the Arrowverse series.

PREMIERES AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

We arrived to the most outstanding releases of Amazon Prime Video with The green knight, a film directed by David Lowery and starring Dev Patel.

It tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, who embarks on a daring and daring adventure to face the Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned man who puts men to the test.

We dug into the Prime Video series catalog to recommend some very good Amazon Prime Video series that incomprehensibly go unnoticed.

In his adventure, Gawain will meet ghosts, giants, thieves and intrigues along the way, becoming a profound journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and his own kingdom, thus facing the ultimate challenge. Here you can read our review of The Green Knight.

Another of the Best Release Movies on Amazon Prime Video it is Scoop, film directed by Woody Allen that has a cast led by Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson and Allen himself.

The film follows Sondra Pransky, an American journalism student in Britain visiting friends and accidentally encountering the first of the century when she attends a magic show.

When the illusionist volunteers Sondra for his trick, the young woman is visited by the ghost of a prestigious dead journalist who assures her that Peter Lyman, the rich and attractive son of a well-known British aristocrat, is actually the famous serial killer. known as “the tarot killer”.

With the help of the illusionist, Sondra will try to inquire about Peter Lyman to find out whether or not he really is a serial killer.

DISNEY PLUS: FILMS AND SERIES FOR THIS WEEKEND

Within the Best New Movies at Disney Plus Spain have The Night House, one of the more recent horror films directed by David Bruckner and starring Rebecca Hall.

The film revolves around Beth, a woman who finds herself alone in a house near a lake specially designed for her as she tries to cope with the loss of her husband, who died unexpectedly.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney +. Subscribe for € 8.99 / month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Although she tries her best not to lose her sanity, the dreams soon appear and she begins to glimpse strange and disturbing visions of a presence in the house that calls for her.

Little by little, Beth begins to despair, so she decides to ignore the advice of her friends and investigates her belongings trying to find an answer.

While rummaging through her late partner’s belongings, Beth stumbles upon not only strange and terrible secrets of her husband, but also a mystery she is willing to solve. Here’s our review of The Night House.

For the most nostalgic viewers, among the new series of Disney Plus Spain for the weekend is available on the platform Pepper Ann, one of the most popular childhood (and not so childhood) animated series of many.

The series revolves around Pepper Ann Pearson, a 16-year-old teenager who has to face the world’s problems with her best friends.

Here we finish our review of some of theThe best series and premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max Spain, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of October 29, 2021.

If you want recommendations more focused on Halloween, here are some horror series to spend a scary Halloween.