Octavio Ocaña and other actors who died young

Octavio Ocaña, better known as “Benito Rivers” in the tv series “Neighbors”, who died on Friday night from a gunshot wound to the head while traveling in his truck on the Chamapa-Lechería highway; joined the list of actors who have died young.

The body of Octavio Ocaña, who was 22 years old, was found inside a truck he was driving, which was found on the highway, at the height of the Prados Iztacala neighborhood in the Mexican municipality of Atizapan of Zaragoza.

They are some actors who died young

The second of the Pinal Dynasty, Viridiana Alatriste She is remembered for her talent on stage, but also for being a famous Mexican who died when she was very young.

The descent of Viridiana, daughter of the first actress Silvia Pinal, occurred due to a car accident that occurred on October 25, 1982. Although to date the specific cause of the accident is unknown, the car in which the young actress was traveling overturned causing death.

The young actress Paulina Lazareno, daughter of fellow actress Norma Lazareno, died at the age of 19 in a tragic accident where her car overturned on an overpass near her home.

River phoenix, brother of also actor Joaquin Phoenix is ​​one of the famous people remembered for dying young.

The greatest of the Phoenix passed away at 23 years of age of an overdose on October 31, 1993 outside the famous club jointly owned by Johnny Depp, the Viper Room.

River Phoenix was known for playing the teenage version of Indiana Jones in the tape “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

At just 28 years old, Heath Ledger, who starred in films like “10 things I hate about you” and “The Knight of the night”, died on January 22, 2008, six months before the premiere of the Batman movie, due to drug poisoning.

Although it was determined that the death was accidental, media have said that it was actually a suicide.

Brandon Lee is one of the actors who died young and became a legend, and is that the son of Bruce Lee, died on the film set of “The Raven” when he was only 28 years old, on March 31, 1993.

A shot in a routine scene hit the actor’s abdomen, and the film’s production is used real bullet. After six hours of botched surgery, the actor was pronounced dead.