Now available in Spanish the second volume of Ask the Nintendo developer, focused on Switch OLED – Nintenderos

We bring more news focused on the new Nintendo Switch model: Nintendo Switch OLED Model. This is new and interesting news related to the console screen.

In this case, we have been able to know the second official volume of Ask the developer, a new Nintendo section on different topics related to the creation of their products. In this case, we can already read this second volume in Spanish, which focuses on this OLED model.

Ko Shiota and Toru Yamashita are the developers who have shared the details in this installment. Includes interesting information about the origin of the model and more. We leave it below:

What prompted you to develop Nintendo Switch – OLED Model? Yamashita: In the early stages of the Nintendo Switch project, we considered developing the hardware variations, and our idea was to extend the Nintendo Switch platform in various ways. Therefore, we were planning to launch a new Nintendo Switch model at some point, after the first launch of that console. However, at the time we had not decided exactly which specific features we would update, and while we were developing the Nintendo Switch Lite we wanted to offer a new model not only for people buying one for the first time, but also for those thinking of buying an additional model later. to acquire the original. Shiota: As Yamashita mentioned, I too wanted to launch a new Nintendo Switch model. But in the conceptual phase we lacked concrete ideas about the characteristics we wanted to include. Since the launch of Nintendo Switch in 2017, we came up with several options, we ran some technical tests, collected those results and finally created the new model that you see now, ready for launch. The backdrop to this story is that during the trial and error period we considered a few different technologies, and based on how our customers played the Nintendo Switch, we established the ideas and technologies adopted in the new model.

