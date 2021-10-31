Not everything is fame and money: the harsh confession of Will Smith when stating that he was about to end his life

Will Smith, American actor, rapper, film producer and record producer recently has confessed something extremely unexpected that has worried all his fans. The successful artist has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and two Oscars, and has won four Grammy Awards. The actor’s great leap to fame occurred in 1990 when he starred in the television series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” which aired for more than half a decade on NBC and has been broadcast permanently on various networks. In the mid-1990s, he moved from television to film, starring in numerous films that achieved huge box office success, generating more than $ 100 million.

Smith is considered by “Forbes” as the most bankable star in the world. This denotes the great scope that the actor has achieved, which is why his most recent confession has shocked millions of people in the world. It’s all because while filming a YouTube series on fitness and weight loss, Will admitted that he had contemplated suicide.

In the trailer for “Best Shape of My Life,” a video in which he sets out to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks, Will Smith confessed that you have had suicidal thoughts. In the video, the 53-year-old actor can be seen writing his memoirs, exercising and sitting around a table with his sons Trey, Willow, and Jaden. There the artist stated that: “This started as a journey to get me in the best shape of my life.”

Smith He has made 20 fiction films of which 16 have accumulated earnings of more than $ 100 million each, and five of them made more than $ 500 million, from worldwide box office revenues. As of 2014, his films have grossed $ 600 million at the global box office. It is due to its great success that this confession has surprised everyone, even more so after Will affirm: “There are a lot of hidden things about me.”

Image: Page Six

Will Smith stated that he thought about ending his life, he did not specify when or why, but his confession it has worried and disturbed everyone. “When I started this program, I thought I was getting in the best shape of my life physically, but mentally I was somewhere else … a lot of hidden things about me. That was the only time in my life that I considered suicide,” she stated the actor.



