Nicole Kidman shines in support of her husband Keith Urban’s performance in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame kicked off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the hometown of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday night.

The festive evening had its share of featured presenters, surprise appearances, and special guests that wowed the star-studded crowd.

Country music star Keith Urban, who attended the annual event with his wife Nicole Kidman, ended up replacing Brian Adams when the Canadian musician had to withdraw at the last minute because he tested positive for COVID-19, according to diverse.

Beautiful couple: Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman were in a photo of the cool rock ‘n’ roll dressed in black at the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Gala in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday night.

Adams sets up with Christina Aguilera, Mickey Gayton and HER to honor Tina Turner, but instead it will be Urban who will join the band.

Turner did not travel to Cleveland to accept his award in person, but did accept the honor in a recorded letter.

Urban collaborated with HER to present It’s Only Love, the song that Turner recorded with Bryan Adams and that made it to his studio album, Reckless (1984). The duo, which was their sixth single on Reckless, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance for A Duo Or Group with Vocal.

Urban took the stage, played guitar and sang for the collaboration, which had only had one rehearsal the day before, due to Adams’ surprising positive COVID-19 test.

Getting up a minute late: Keith Urban stepped in to honor Tina Turner and replaced Brian Adams, who was scheduled to perform, when the Canadian singer-songwriter tested positive for COVID-19.

Heartwarming performance: Urban collaborated with HER to obtain a copy of It’s Only Love, the song Turner recorded with Bryan Adams that made it to his studio album, Reckless (1984).

Country star Mickey Guyton performed the hit classic What Love Got to Do It (1984), wearing a denim jacket and black leather dress, as Turner did in the song’s classic music video.

Pop star Christina Aguilera delves into Turner’s earlier work and takes the stage to sing River Deep, Mountain High (1966), which outraged audiences.

Actress Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It? – which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress – was present to attract the famous singer to RRHOF for the second time as a solo artist. She first enlisted with her ex-husband and collaborator, Ike Turner, in 1991.

Swinging: Urban spun some rock ‘n’ roll moves during the performance.

Love Festival: The two stars exchanged a hug after performing while instigating Tina Turner

Creator: Kidman and Urban stopped by to share a few moments with hip-hop legend Dr. Dre.

Before the ceremony, Kidman and Urban showed chemistry backstage.

Seemingly a nod to her days as a young woman in the ’80s, the 54-year-old Kidman wore an all-black outfit that had a hint of’ 80s styles. The outfit consists of skinny pants. A shirt, matching jacket, and arm-length gloves go along with the locked-in blonde who has extra curls and curls.

Her husband, also 54, added a long black jacket to her outfit when he wasn’t sporting his T-shirt, pants and boots.

The couple, who have been married for more than 15 years, reached various positions with the likes of Carole King and host Taylor Swift.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert and shows have been recorded for broadcast on HBO and will begin airing on HBO Max on November 20.

BTS: The couple also spoke with Carol King and singer Taylor Swift backstage.

It’s never too late: Carol King, 79, was also among RRHOF’s 13 new recruits. KIng previously joined RRHOF as a songwriter alongside her late husband and collaborator Gerry Goffin.

Moment: Urban, Kidman, King and Swift also strike a pose or two with Mickey Guyton