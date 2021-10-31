Nicolas Cage replaced in the saga of The Search (National Treasure)

The two films of The Search (National Treasure) were a tremendous success thanks to the fact that they starred Nicolas Cage in one of his best moments.

The first movie of The Search (National Treasure) It premiered in 2004 and grossed more than $ 347 million, promising to reveal secrets behind objects like the original American Constitution, mixed with lots of action and great charisma from Nicolas Cage convinced viewers. That’s why they repeated the formula in 2007 with the second installment that raised $ 459 million and since then it has been speculated that there will be a third installment. Although now, they will do a series of Disney Plus which will star Lisette Alexis.

This program of ancestral adventures and secrets will be produced once again by Jerry bruckheimer and they will have the director Jon turtletaub and the writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, like the two previous movies. While Lisette Alexis will play Jess Morales. She will be a young dreamer who will replace Ben gates from Nicolas Cage and embarks on a mission of a lifetime to discover the truth about his family’s past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. The show is being developed by Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature.

What will the series be about?

The Search (National Treasure), will have a pilot episode written by the Wibberley and Rick muirragui and directed by Look nair (Vanity Fair). The protagonist Jess is described as a bright and resourceful Latina who loves mysteries and has a natural talent for solving puzzles. Throughout the program Disney Plus, she discovers her own buried family history. As well as the truth about his parents and his link to the aforementioned lost treasure.

The series is not a reboot and is part of the story already told in the movies. So there will be some influence from Ben Gates, but the actor Nicolas Cage he is not involved anywhere. Although, we must not rule out that if it is successful enough, they will dare with the third installment.

Are you eager to see what's new in The Search (National Treasure) without Nicolas Cage?