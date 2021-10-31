Nicolas Cage comes to streaming with a too bizarre movie

In case of Nicolas Cage is very particular. There are those who absolutely enjoy everything he does, even if it is a production as peculiar as the series History of Swear Words from Netflix, or something more traditional like his role as With Air. Now, he can be seen on television in a role that usually brings him closer to the world of the bizarre.

Is about Prisoners of the Ghostland, which was released in a reduced way in some theaters and was acquired by AMC + to be streamed. It will be available on the platform from November 19. For Latin America it is not yet confirmed in which service streaming will be available since some of its productions are in HBO Max (Mad men) and others in Netflix (Breaking bad), to mention a few more well-known cases.

Prisoners of the Ghostland focuses on a bank robber who, after being imprisoned, has the possibility of regaining his freedom if he manages to rescue the governor’s daughter. To do so, you must enter the lost city of Samurai town, where samurai cowboys coexist with ghosts and mutant creatures. In addition, he must do so within three days or he will be killed by the bombs attached to his clothing.

Nicolas Cage and an accident you will want to forget

In the last days, Nicolas Cage He returned to the center of the scene after a public scandal. The actor was filmed in a Las Vegas restaurant called Lawry’s Prime Rib, as a result of a strong state of drunkenness and violence that alarmed those present and caused the owners of the place to expel him from the facilities.

The video was published by the British media The Sun, where they explained that the state of Cage it was so terrible that he couldn’t even put on his sandals. It was said that from a mixture of whiskey and tequila, he became violent with the customers of the premises, and had to be taken home by one of the people who were present at the restaurant.