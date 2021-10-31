Nicolas Cage also had problems with the “Rust” gunsmith.

Nicolas Cage worked on the set of “The Old Way” with Hanna Gutiérrez, the gunsmith of “Rust”, with whom there were also problems.

According to several members of the “The Old Way” team, Gutiérrez was unwise and put them in unnecessary and dangerous situations. Nicolas Cage He got mad at Gutierrez because she opened fire twice without warning, and Cage had to withdraw from the set.

According to a statement made by a member of the team to Radar Online, Cage yelled at him after firing a gun without warning for the second time in three days. “Make an announcement, you just blew my fucking eardrums!” He allegedly yelled before storming off the set.

The problem is that she was a novice, Gutiérrez herself recognized it in an interview when considering The old way as your first experience. Last month, Gutiérrez admitted during an interview for a podcast that she was “nervous” about taking on the role in the film and that she doubted her abilities.

Her inexperience caused several team members to complain about her. According to accounts, she entered the set with live rounds without announcing it to the cast and crew. They say he walked with guns under his armpits so that they were pointed at the people on set. “She put the cast and crew in various unnecessary and dangerous situations,” said one of the interviewees.

Hanna Gutiérrez-Reed is at the center of the investigations into Hutchins’ death. (Photo: file / Soy502)

Anyone at close range is often required to wear protective gear, such as shields or safety glasses, when the cameras are rolling. “No one should ever be on the firing line,” he said. Michael Lubke, fight director and stunt coordinator for theater and film, to Los Angeles Times.

Gutiérrez is at the center of the investigations for being in charge of the weapons used on set when Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer Halyna hutchins and the film director Joel Souza was injured, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, last Thursday, October 22.

Investigations continue, while Gutiérrez denies guilt in Hutchins’ death, in statements given through his attorneys. In a statement, she claimed to have been “slandered” by the media, although she acknowledged that she could not focus on her work with weapons because she was assigned two roles on set.