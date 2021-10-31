NFL: Halloween 2021: As the great stars of the sports world celebrate Halloween

ANDs Sunday, it is Halloween and the luminaries of the world of sports arrive at their respective meetings showing all their creativity when dressing up. And is that the outfits range from something funny and cheerful, even the most terrifying and stormy.

That’s why in BRAND Claro we did a little recount of the costumes and the way the athletes have celebrated Halloween in this 2021.

We start with Neymar and his disguise that, although simple, he fulfills and he is ready to say “trick or treat”.

From Paris we are going to The Angels, where we find Lebron James in a spectacular costume of Freddy Krueger. The truth is that we were quite scared.

It’s sunday and there’s NFL. This means that different griddle players they arrived at their engagements in grand disguises. We can’t choose the one we liked the most! So here we leave them for you to decide.

