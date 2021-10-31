NFL 2021 | Aaron Rodgers’ Halloween costume on Hollywood star Keanu Reeves that caused a furor over John Wick

Aaron Rodgers wears a head of hair every NFL Sunday with the Green Bay Packers because he was gearing up for Halloween.

After beating Arizona Cardinals, the only undefeated remaining on Thursday night in week 8 of the NFL 2021, the Green bay packers enter the festive date of Halloween calm, relaxed and with a 7-1 record that allows them to party in peace.

In that way Aaron Rodgers she finally revealed the costume she talked about a few weeks ago on the Pat McAfee show. “This has been a whole year putting together the costume and it’s someone who is a hero to me and who has, you know, long hair.”Rodgers explained about why he grew his hair out.

Thus, speculation began about who it could be, but today it was finally revealed by the quarterback who is the reigning MVP of the NFL. The revelation of it caused a furor on social networks. He’s a familiar character from a superstar from Hollywood!

Keanu Reeves’ Aaron Rodgers John Wick Costume

Finally, the QB of the Packers published on his Instagram account the photo in which he shows that he disguised himself as John wick, a character from the trilogy that bears the same name (a fourth installment will be released) who is personified by the great Keanu reeves.

The John Wick films follow the adventure of this character who is a former hitman, who returns to the world of crimes because they killed the dog that his late girlfriend had given him. Then he acquires another canine, which appears in the photo published by the player.

