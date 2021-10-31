New Mopar 500 Iride: a unique electric scooter inspired by the FIAT 500 – Curiosities – Hybrids and Electric

Stellantis has just unveiled the first in a new line of products that its subsidiary Mopar is set to launch as the consortium’s dedicated accessories firm. It is an electric scooter that they have dubbed as Mopar 500 Iride, which takes the electric FIAT 500 as inspiration to result in a unique electric scooter.

As Mopar’s own Spanish division has announced, being part of the gigantic consortium Stellantis It implies that sustainable mobility is the order of the day, and with products such as the Mopar 500 Iride they intend to promote “an increasingly sustainable, affordable and distinctive mobility, to imagine the ‘green’ future of our cities”, as they have commented.

To produce the 500 Iride, Mopar turned to the specialist Compagnia Ducale, with whom it has collaborated in the past to launch complementary products for Lancia, Alfa Romeo or FIAT itself.

Mopar 500 Iride.

In stylistic terms, it is clear from the outset that the Iride 500 is inspired by the new electric FIAT 500 because of a characteristic led headlight that takes all the leading role. It imitates the shape and proportion of the FIAT 500’s front light clusters and even takes from it the light signature divided into two “Cs” of the legendary Italian urbanite. The taillight, meanwhile, blinks when operated.

As reported by Mopar, the Iride 500 is equipped with a 250 W power hub motor, and with a full battery charge it can travel a distance of 30 kilometers. The maximum speed you can achieve is limited to 25 kilometers per hour to adapt to current regulations. On the size of its battery Mopar has not given any data, but they do specify that it can be fully charged in four and a half hours.

In addition, Mopar also says that to circulate on pedestrian streets, pedestrian mode can be activated through the application (available for Android or iOS) or directly from the screen, which limits the speed to 6 kilometers per hour. It has a weight of 15 kilos And according to Mopar, thanks to its easy folding it is possible to carry it by hand or store it in the trunk of an electric FIAT 500. For this, it will have a cover and a 12 V outlet with which to charge it while it is in the trunk of the car.

Mopar 500 Iride.

It will be available in two main colors, called Celestial Blue (celestial blue) and Cloud Gray (cloud gray), a third color red in commemoration of the launch of the 500 RED. On request, an extra package called Safety Pack which includes helmet, high visibility vest and locking system for parking.

Mopar has announced that its electric scooter will soon be available in FIAT stores and in the Mopar Store, both for FIAT customers and any other individual, for a price of 699 euros. As with the FIAT 500 RED, part of the profits that Mopar obtains with this electric scooter with the RED brand will be donated to the RED association.