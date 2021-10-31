Netflix’s Appearance of Things is a highly recommended horror movie with a disappointing ending

The appearance of things, on Netflix since last Thursday, has emerged as unscathed as possible from several major challenges. The first, that ugly title that you don’t really want to approach; the original, Things Heard & Seen, it’s not much better. The second, that telefilm aspect around a sub-genre that gives for quite a bit of after-dinner: the gothic terror of haunted houses and marriages in crisis.

At the time we already reflected on the way in which Netflix has become fashionable and turned into something cool precisely what, airing on other networks, we call TV movies or tabletop movies. What exactly are they? Well, productions of small budgets and without many pretensions that in the case of the platform are sometimes carried out by stars. The label is usually always negative, but the result does not have to be. Films should not be measured by their means, but by the way they achieve their goal.

AND The appearance of the things, with certain elements to question, is a good example. We talk a lot about Netflix premieres that go viral in a matter of days, with casts of popular faces that, despite the conversation, have nothing interesting to tell. When we find those that do, like this one, we should not despise them for their appearance, worth the wink, but for what they propose.

Another of those challenges that we referred to before is the lack of promotion. Despite being starring Amanda Seyfried, recently nominated for an Oscar for Mank, another Netflix movie, The appearance of things It has not even received sufficient status to premiere on Friday … It should also be mentioned that, although it has sneaked into the most viewed on the platform over the weekend, the reviews have not been very good. Its rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 37%, but there are many virtues to highlight about it.

Before that, what is Lthe appearance of things? Set in the 80s, this feature film narrates the crisis of a young married couple who move with their daughter from New York to a small city in the same state, to an old house in the middle of the country. The reason is that George (James Norton, of Black mirror), an art teacher, has landed a job at a nearby school. And Catherine (Seyfried), also an artist, is forced to abandon her work ambitions so that he can prosper in his own way.

The appearance of things, on Netflix

Although the couple was already dragging some disagreements, the worst begins when the mysterious visions that Catherine and her daughter perceive at home coincide with George’s strange behaviors and revelations. Catherine will then take refuge in a young man they have just met, and in two of her husband’s work colleagues …