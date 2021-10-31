National Academy of Medicine and Fenasopadres demand speed in the immunization of Covid-19 and reject the use of vaccines without endorsement – El Diario de Hermosillo

Representatives of the National Academy of Medicine, National Federation of Societies of Parents and Representatives (Fenasopadres) Educational Observatory of Venezuela and All for Education Alliance, this Friday offered a balance of the situation of the educational school system, and the rebound of Covid-19 in the country.

By asambleanacionalvenezuela.org

21.57% of adults vaccinated

Dr. Huniades Urbina, Secretary of the National Academy of Medicine, specified that according to the information published by PAHO, Venezuela only 21.57%, which is equivalent to 6 million of the adult population, are vaccinated against the coronavirus and 70% of them remain. People who have not been immunized, as a consequence, noticed the increased risk of contagion of the disease in the child population.

For this reason, he stressed that the Academy has long warned the authorities, prioritizing vaccinating the majority of the Venezuelan population before resuming classes and insistently reiterated the need to increase vaccination against the coronavirus and other diseases that require immunization.

Certified vaccines

Nancy Hernández de Martín, president of the National Federation of Societies of Parents and Representatives (Fenasopadres) denounced that 90% of the infrastructure of educational establishments in the country are in deplorable conditions for the teaching of classes.

In relation to vaccination against the coronavirus in education, Hernández specified that only 15% of teachers are immunized with two doses.

Therefore, it required the State to apply a vaccination plan against the coronavirus focused on the family, students, teaching staff and workers in the education sector, with vaccines certified by recognized international regulatory agencies and guarantee the optimization of public services and the protocols of biosecurity and protection in schools.

Olga Ramos, Coordinator of the Educational Observatory of Venezuela, pointed out that the so-called return to face-to-face and distance classes lacks “design, planning and seriousness” and questioned the incorporation of people who are not professionally trained to be teachers through the “Youth Chamba Plan” sponsored by the regime.

Miguel Barone, All for Education Alliance, highlighted the need to apply a national leveling plan in basic education, and denounced student desertion due to the complex humanitarian and economic crisis that exists in the country due to the Venezuelan regime

The aforementioned institutions agree that amid the fear of infections by the third wave, not all parents complied with the call for face-to-face classes in the country, and those who did denounced that they found poorly paid teachers, an abandoned infrastructure, no water without light and with collapsed walls.

