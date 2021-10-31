NASA astronomers solve the greatest enigma of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot: “It’s a monster”

NASA (illustration)

A group of scientists of various nationalities published a study in which they revealed unknown data on the Great Red Spot which is located on the planet Jupiter. Thanks to data provided by NASA’s Juno space probe, the researchers discovered that this blob is a storm of such deep dimensions that it could engulf completely the earth. “It is directly a monster”, assured one of the co-authors of the study.

According to the research that was published last Thursday in the magazine Science, the Great Red Spot has a depth of between 300 and 500 kilometers. Although scientists claim that this spread is shrinking, these dimensions are formidable.

The recent data on the depth of this phenomenon adds to what was already known about it, and it is that it is a storm that has a width of 16,000 kilometers. With these measurements, it can be seen in new images 3D of the planet that Great Red Spot it looks like a “fat pancake”.

Scott bolton, of the San Antonio Southwest Research Institute, United States, He said there might not be a boundary as such on the bottom of the storm. “It’s probably gradually fading and keeps going down”, Bolton commented in a press conference that the agency collects AP.

Scientists of different nationalities were able to establish the approximate depth of the red spot on the planet Jupiter (NASA /)

The research also indicates that the Great Red Spot It is probably the tallest Jovian storm measured to date with the Juno’s microwave and gravity mapping instruments, explained Bolton.

The scientist also said that thousands of storms hit the largest planet in the solar system at all times. Beautiful and colorful swirls, clouds and filaments that cover the entire planet, as seen in the spaceship.

Until a decade ago, the best way to study any phenomenon on Jupiter It was to see it from a distance. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, orbiting the Earth, or ground-based telescopes could be used. With them, it had been possible to establish the width of the Great Red Spot, but the depth of the phenomenon was the object of speculation in the scientific environment.

“Some of them speculated that it was going to be very, very shallow, as if we were talking about tens of kilometers. Others thought: ‘Well, in theory, it could go as deep as the core of Jupiter. “said to the US site on technology The Verge Marzia Parisi, co-author of the study and scientist of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the California Institute of Technology.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system (NASA /)

Now, thanks to the scientific instruments provided by Juno, the researchers have realized the depth of the Great Red Spot of the gaseous planet. Its depth, between 350 to 500 kilometers, may seem less than the width of the phenomenon, but, even so, they are formidable dimensions.

“That means it is a gigantic storm. If you put this storm on Earth, it would spread to the International Space Station. It is, directly, a monster”, He told the aforementioned publication Yohai kaspi, co-author of the study and Weizmann Institute of Sciences, Israel.

The next task of Juno will be to measure the depth of polar cyclones, which could become deeper under the planet’s clouds. But Bolton does not think these are possible. “I would not like to rush to say that we have seen the deepest, but the Great Red Spot It is the largest and that makes it special on its own. And you would expect it to go deeper just because of that, ”he said.

The Juno space probe was launched into space in 2011 and orbits Jupiter since 2016. Recently, NASA has extended its mission for four more years, until 2025.