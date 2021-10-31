Nahuel pays tribute to Maradona prior to the duel against Chivas

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 10.30.2021 21:14:11





Diego Armando Maradona I would be turning 61 this saturday and Nahuel Guzmán honored him on the field of the University Stadium, where he went out to warm up with a T-shirt to honor the former Argentine player.

The Paton u dressedna t-shirt with the number 10 on the back in honor of Fluff, who was born on October 30, 1960 and he would be celebrating his birthday this Saturday.

It is almost a year after his death in Argentina, which was the November 25, 2020 at his residence in Dique Luján due to cardiac decompensation caused by lung edema.

The ten he was struggling during November with his state of health, since the November 2, 2020 He was admitted for anemia and depression and then underwent surgery to correct a subdural hematoma on his head.

Throughout the day the soccer world he has sent messages to Maradona on what would be his 61st birthday, like Pele On Instagram: “God gave you the genius. The world gave you its love. Forever, on this day, anyone who loves soccer will remember what you used to do with the ball. As for me, personally, I have the opportunity to fondly remember the beautiful friendship we had. These memories are a true gift “