‘My players don’t suck’; Leonardo explodes due to press criticism

The PSG became the summer market sensation after signing multiple stars, such as Messi, Ramos, Wijnaldum, Hakimi and Donnaruma. This has led them to ‘be forced to win it all‘and after his last games, where they have a hard time getting the victory, the Critics were swift.

Leonardo, Sporting Director of PSG, is annoyed with the criticism that PSG receives every week, as the press attacks the players, the coach and even the board of directors, where I can not take anymore and responded to them aggressively.

What did Leonardo say to the press?

Speaking to the media, Leonardo confessed that the press criticism is going too far, because on many occasions they speak nonsense things, because although accepted that they are not playing as expected, are leaders of Ligue 1 and stressed that ‘their players do not suck’, as they often say.

“It can be said that we are not good, but it is starting to go too far. Say that the coach does not understand football, who was born yesterday … That the great players we’ve taken suck; They do not know what they say. We don’t play the way we want to but we have ten wins, a ten point advantage. That we don’t play the way we want, okay. But we are on the way “, said.

After these words, Leonardo finished off the press commenting that despite not playing as they want, they know how to turn negative results, In addition to defending his players and coach, he believes that everyone deserves respect.

“We never lack the effort. We know how to turn things around. This is the fourth win in the 90th minute. You can’t talk like that about Messi, Mbappé, Neymar, Verratti, Marquinhos or the coach. Our great players are going to be in top form. We have shown a lot of character, we were not first by chance, “said Leonardo.

The PSG March leader of Ligue 1 with 31 units, 10 more than Lens that occupies the second place; on Champions League are first of the Group A with 7 points, one more than Manchester City.