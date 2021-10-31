Museums join OnlyFans

The board of sightseeing Vienna has started the campaign “Vienna strips naked in OnlyFans“to promote the works of art housed in its museums and avoid censorship of networks social.

“Do you want to see what this hand is squeezing?” Reads the promotional video for Vienna, with the image of a nude painted by Amedeo Modigliani.

In recent years, Viennese museums have been affected by censorship and anti-nudity policies that impose networks social networks such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Helena Hartlauer, spokesperson for the board of sightseeing of Vienna, explained that for the cultural institutions of the city it has been “almost impossible” to advertise in networks social with images of works of art on nudes.

“Sure we can work without those images, but those works of art are crucial and important to Vienna, when you think of (Egon) Schiele’s self-portrait from 1910, it is one of his most iconic works. communication as fundamental as networks social, it is unfair and frustrating. That is why we think of a OnlyFans: finally, a way to show these works, “Hartaluner told” The Guardian. “

However, the spokeswoman for sightseeing of Vienna affirms that it is not only an advertising campaign to boost visits to museums now that the pandemic has subsided slightly, but it is also a form of protest against the censorship of networks social.

The first to subscribe to the account OnlyFans from Vienna “Vienna’s 18+ content” will receive either a “Vienna City Card” pass or free museum tickets to see in person the works of art displayed there.

The account of OnlyFans it will remain open even after the campaign ends, Hartlauer explained, although he said he does not know how often it will be updated after this.