mouth covers will be mandatory

The organizers of the GP of Mexico and the corresponding authorities, oblige the correct use of mouth covers

The Grand Prix of Mexico reiterated and demanded the use of mouth covers from November 5 to 7 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome for the safety of all attendees during race days.

Through social networks and with Czech Pérez As an ambassador, the race organizers announced that the use of a mask will be necessary and mandatory for all those who attend the Magdalena-Mixuca route.

Checo Pérez wearing mouth guards at the pre-US GP conference. Getty

Previously, the same organization announced that another of the requirements for attendees is to be previously vaccinated or present a negative PCR or antigen test no longer than 72 hours prior to each person’s admission.

In addition, they announced that vaccination vouchers and tests issued by authorized entities abroad will be valid.

Likewise, they said that a fast access line system called F1 Fast Pass will be implemented, which will be for those attendees who register prior to the event on the website of the GP of Mexico, where they will have to upload their certificate of Full-schedule Covid-19 vaccination issued by an authorized entity, either national or international, or a PCR or antigen test with a negative result from one of the private laboratories affiliated with the race.

With this, they will obtain a certified access code and thus will be able to speed up the entrance to the property, thus avoiding longer lines and the crowding of people at the gates of the sports venue.

With these sanitary measures, the Mexican GP It seeks to be a safe space for all attendees and thus be able to minimize the risks of infection.