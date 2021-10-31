‘More than in America, we think about being in the top 4’

Blue Cross a large part of his aspirations to go straight to Liguilla against America in the Young Classic, a situation that does not distract Yoshimar Yotún, It ensures that the most important thing for La Maquina is the result above the morbid rivalry generates.

“I think playing a Classic In any part of the world it is very beautiful, it is a game that you wait all season, but I agree with Luis Romo that more than thinking about a game, we think about getting among the top 4. We have three very important Finals, the first is America that is good, but that we go with the confidence and the ambition to get the three points that bring us closer to what we set ourselves from the first game “, he explained Yoshimar Yotún exclusively for RECORD.

However, the Peruvian team did not hide that beating the general leader could raise the mood within the team.

“Sure you do because it is a Classic, it is a game that you wait all season to win it, emotionally you feel much better than beating a America that he is leading and it is a benefit for the club and for the whole team ”, he mentioned.

On the other hand, the celestial ones have little margin of error and a triumph in the Classical would bring them closer to the League, but talking about the Repechage does not bother the Mexican soccer champion, since Yotún warned that accessing the Final Phase directly does not guarantee the title to anyone.

“I have always said it and it is not to offend anyone, but being in the top four does not guarantee you will be a champion, the league is another tournament. We aim to be among the first four because we are a very big team, but if it is Repechage we will also go game by game. The League It is complicated because there are teams that stand in front of a big one and become giants, but we don’t believe in ourselves more than anyone else and we defend our shield to the death, our motto is to stand up against any rival and that as a big team we have to always go out to win “, he finished.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CRUZ AZUL VS AMÉRICA: JONATHAN RODRÍGUEZ WILL NOT BE A HEADLINE BEFORE THE EAGLES