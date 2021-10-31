MLB Albert Pujols practice batting Lions Chosen LIDOM video

Last Thursday one of the ‘bombs’ of Dominican winter baseball was unveiled as it was reported that Albert Pujols will play the 2021-2022 Season of the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League (LIDOM) with the Lions of the Chosen One. The MLB and Los Angeles Dodgers player has already reported with his organization and even took his first Batting practice. Here a video her.

Albert Pujols will be part of the Leones del Escogido for the already started 2021-2022 Season of LIDOM and is already fine-tuning details to jump onto the pitch and hit hits as he usually does in MLB.

The veteran of a thousand baseball battles was practicing his batting and swing hours before his ninth played one of the regular role games of the Dominican League campaign.

Albert Pujols comes to the Dominican Republic League (LIDOM) after having concluded his commitments in the MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers and still not sure what he has in store for 2022.