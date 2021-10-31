MIR duration of five years: doctors ask for standardization

Training new medical professionals in all the competencies covered by each medical specialty and ensuring that they do rotations through all the relevant units throughout their period of specialized health training is currently one of the greatest training deficits of the National Health System (SNS ). From the European Union of Medical Specialists (UEMS) they recommend a standard duration of five years for the MIR of all the specialties, however, in Spain this is hardly the case in a few specialties and most have a “insufficient” period of 4 years.

A “historical” problem that, according to Medical Writing the main scientific societies of the country, could be solved with an equalization included in the new Royal Decree of Specialties. A regulation that is currently under development and that the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, established as one of the five regulations on Health that should be approved before the end of the year.

What companies claim to increase their MIR to 5 years?

Medical specialties that have a 4-year MIR refer to the need for expansion due to an increase in the subject and complexity of healthcare. In that framework, Jesus Puello Villoslada, Head of Institutional Coordination in the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (Seram) and radiologist at the Cardiothoracic Radiology Unit of the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, claim that the duration of the MIR in their specialty “is insufficient since we are in the same training time as when there was no, for example, magnetic resonance imaging. It should be at least five years old. “

A feeling that matches the José Miguel Láinez, president of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), who also expresses disagreement with the duration of the MIR in the specialty of Neurology: “we ask for a duration of at least five years.” At the same time, Carlos Solano, President of the Commission of the Specialty of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH), also considers the current duration of this training in their specialty insufficient, who declares in harmony with the rest of the professionals that “the duration established in the new five-year program does meet the teaching objectives set.”

For its part, Joaquim Gea, pulmonologist and undergraduate director of the Spanish Society of the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ), considers that in his specialty the duration of the MIR is not sufficient either: “The complexity of the techniques of the pulmonology specialty has increased significantly and, consequently, the times currently assigned by the National Commission of the Specialty for each one of these techniques during the specialty is clearly insufficient for a correct learning of them ”. For the practitioner, the “ideal” time to acquire training in all the techniques of the specialty would be five years.

One of the specialties that he has already tried to extend to five years of training is Pediatrics. From the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP) They recall that it is a “historical claim” that has not yet been achieved. “Pediatrics is very general and broad, addressing it in 4 years is unthinkable. That specialties such as Urology or Cardiology, which address a single organ, have five and Pediatrics, which addresses the whole child, has only four is something nonsensical “, claims María del Mar Rodríguez Vázquez del Rey, First Vice President of the AEP.



MIR training divides Family doctors

For the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen), the duration of the MIR is also insufficient. “Four years are very fair for Familia, one of the most complex specialties due to all the pathologies it deals with, especially if we take into account the turnover time. We did not spend more than a year and a half in the health center. We have to spend more time. Also, we don’t go through all the specialties we need. One more year would be something prudent and correct, “he claims. Zaira Correcher Salvador, member of the institutional area of ​​scientific society, who also considers that all specialists should know how a health center works. “They have to know that there is life beyond the Hospital. Just by including a rotation in the health center, training should be extended in all specialties ”, he explains.

A vision of the Family specialty that contrasts with that provided by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), who considers it essential to first carry out a study that defines the skills to be acquired before increasing the years of training. “It is necessary to take into account the six years of previous training and that once the residency is finished, the doctors continue to be trained. Somewhere you have to put the cut and it is not about expanding for the sake of expanding,” he says. Pilar Rodriguez Ledo, First Vice President and Head of Teaching and Medical Education at SEMG.

Specialties with 5 years of MIR are “satisfied”

Surgeries, Cardiology, Urology, Intensive Medicine, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology, are the 14 specialties that have five years of training. A duration that is “Adequate”, as highlighted Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI). “After six years of career, in five years all the rotations and corresponding knowledge can be tackled. In addition, this is how our experience assures us after 36 years of this duration, ”says Díez Manglano.

The Spanish Society of Psychiatry (SEP) He has also advocated for the extension of the specialty of Psychiatry to five years in order to ensure that psychiatrists have a minimum training in neurodevelopment and children and adolescents of at least one year, in the same way as psychiatrists of the new specialty of childhood and adolescence have at least one year of adult psychiatry. A claim that they achieved last August, when the Government approved the Royal Decree establishing the title of the specialty of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

For their part, Cardiologists, who also have five years of training, consider that it should even go further “because this is reduced in some specialties by up to 15 or 20 percent during the training period, due to the changes that are taking place in what are the aspects of greater employment in these programs such as the payroll, the guards and a number of weekly hours of activity, “he says. Ángel Cequier, former president of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC).