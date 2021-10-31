Mila Kunis clears up controversy about bathing her children until she sees dirt on them

Mila Kunis has championed the way she and her husband Ashton Kutcher raise their children.

This summer, Kunis admitted that the couple does not believe in washing their children every day.

They announced to the podcast Armchair Expert that they only wash their young children if they “see dirt on them.” Kunis also said that she never showered much as a child.

Following the comments, the couple received a great deal of criticism online and Kunis has now responded during her appearance on TheEllen DeGeneres Show.

When DeGeneres brought up his earlier comments, Kunis called him “so dumb” and proceeded to explain how the debate came about.

She told the TV host: “Somehow the conversation got derailed into bathroom habits. We all started talking about not bathing our children very often and / or ourselves. I take a bath everyday. But I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t think that’s a necessity. “

Kunis, apparently doubling down on her comments, said, “I mean, I’m taking a shower, Ellen. Children: there is a body of water that they touch almost every day. Almost every day. Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s the sprinkler. It depends. There is covid. We do not leave the house. Who cares?”

The bad moms star He concluded by referring to the debate in Hollywood that erupted after his reveal: “Apparently, The Rock takes a shower. So congratulations, The Rock, you shower, Jake Gyllenhaal does not shower. “