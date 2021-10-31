Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sell their mansion

18.10.2021 14:36 ​​h.



Real estate movements in Hollywood. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher They have put their incredible mansion in Hidden Valley (Los Angeles, United States) up for sale. Starting price: 10.5 million euros.

The farm, built in 1999, was bought in 2014, two years before they were married, and for two million less. Its differential factor is that it is more similar to a house of the Hamptons, on the east coast of the United States, than Californian style.

Characteristics

The land has 2,000 square meters and the house itself 680. It is distributed on two floors in which there are five rooms and the same toilets plus a toilet. The kitchen is located on the upper floor where there is also a office mahogany.

Inside there are also other rooms with all kinds of equipments, from several fireplaces to a gym, through a wine cellar and a sauna. And as if that were not enough, the property is surrounded by a huge yard with two pools.

More properties

Despite the sale of this Mansion, the couple will not stay on the street since they have two more houses. One of them is in the Beach, on the coast of Carpinteria (Santa Barbara, California), the other very close to the current one, but much more sustainable, the complex KuKu Farms (referring to the first two syllables of their surnames).

The couple has been shown on more than one occasion, not only in favor of the defense of the rights of animals, but also in the care and respect of the environment.