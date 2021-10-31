Miguel Herrera warns Santiago Solari after America lost the final of the Concachampions

Miguel Herrera referred to the defeat of Club América in the final of the Concachampions against Rayados de Monterrey and ended up warning Santiago Solari.

Miguel Herrera still maintains a feeling of closeness with Club América despite the fact that they decided to dismiss him from his duties at the beginning of 2021, but it did not prevent him from commenting on the recent failure of the club in the defeat in the final of the Concachampions against Rayados. from Monterrey.

The Louse He was blunt in his statements at the press conference prior to the match of Tigres UANL, the team of which he is now the coach, against Chivas de Guadalajara and ended up sending a warning to his colleague Santiago Solari.

“I said it before starting. There are teams that require you to win and America is one of those. You can do great tournaments. I repeat, they ran me out of ten tournaments, I reached nine semifinals and four in finals, but in the first tournament that I got to fourth, they kicked me out. I scored 32 points, “said the Mexican strategist.

In addition, he recalled an experience he had once he arrived at the azulcrema team to take over the technical direction and that he was surprised by what they told him about one of the legendary figures of the club.

“I think there are very demanding teams. Without a doubt, America demands the titles. I remember when I arrived and they told me:” Beenhakker did very important things, he played very beautifully, but the team did not win anything, “revealed the now feline coach.

For his part, Louse prepares strategies so that Tigres can prevail at the University Stadium in front of Chivas de Guadalajara and thus stop thinking about the Americanist news.