Michelle Salas with tutu and crown like a black swan, is silent about reconciliation with Luis Miguel

Michelle Salas with tutu and crown like black swan, hush about reconciliation with Luis Miguel as her father’s famous bio-series draws to a close and hints at their relationship.

Just a few days ago Michelle Salas, the charming and talented Silvia Pinal’s great-granddaughter she fell in love in networks as the darkest of witches, showing off a mane as black as night. The renowned influencer and fashionista, took advantage of the Halloween and Day of the Dead season to show off her talent with costumes and her beauty.

In days gone by, Michelle Salas had caused a stir by cutting her characteristic mane and transforming it with one of the trendy cuts, the unstructured bob. The cut not only made her look the latest in fashion but also set a trend by giving it freshness, style and a lot of elegance. Already other celebrities like Anahí’s niece, Ana Paula had also worn something similar, determined that it is the fashion for young adults.

Now, Michelle Salas She transforms again and does so by paying homage to the unforgettable character of the “Black Swan” who gave the beautiful Natalie Portman her Oscar for “Best Actress”.

The daughter of Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas She combined a tight black tutu with a tiny crown, her bob in an updo, red lips and a dark look that denoted the evil of the character, reinventing herself with elegance.

Michelle and her father Luis Miguel, have they reconciled yet?

While Michelle Salas continues to conquer the world of fashion as an ambassador for the most prestigious brands, collaborating and shining with her own light thanks to her talent, the third installment of the series of Luis Miguel, thus marking the end of the bioseries of “Sun”.

After the scandal that created the end of the second installment where the relationship of Michelle with his father’s former representative Alejandro Asensi explicitly and how this event once again separated Michelle from her father, it seems that this season they wanted to vindicate themselves but the young woman has kept silence.

Among other things, a Luis Miguel is observed trying to return to the stage, with money problems, lawsuits, a lot of alcohol and the saddest thing completely alone. When he finally manages to prepare a concert that will mark his great comeback, the singer supposedly goes to see his daughter and asks her to accompany him, apologizing for being an absent father.

Michelle Salas supposedly he would have refused to go, but when the concert happens, she is there, supporting him backstage, which moves Luis Miguel and it motivates him to continue, because he even admits that he was afraid to love his daughter so that he would not be hurt again.

In real life, it is unknown how the relationship between Michelle Salas and his father Luis Miguel, it could be that they agreed to keep it private or that they are again estranged, something completely opposite to the dynamic he has with his mother, Stephanie Salas, her great stalwart who couldn’t be more proud of her and her achievements in the world of fashion.

For now, Michelle Salas is completely focused on her work and celebrates the success of her collaboration with Stradivarius, among other achievements, while celebrating the famous “Halloween” in a spectacular costume.