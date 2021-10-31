“Michael Jackson would support Britney Spears without a doubt”

Britney Spears receives great support from his fans in the middle of the fight for the guardianship exercised by his father, but in the midst of all this he would also receive the backing of the king michael jackson.

Prince Jackson, son of the interpreter of Billie jean and Smooth criminal, He assured in a recent interview that if his father lived, he would be on the side of the Princess of Pop.

These statements were made in Good morning britain, in which he also highlighted the importance of the movement #FreeBritney, which led to the suspension of the guardianship of Jamie spears after 13 years.

Prince commented that without a doubt Michael jackson he would have supported the movement at all times, in addition to that he would have longed for Britney Spears to be the owner of his life.

“I do not want to put words in the my father’s mouth. But knowing him, as well as the compassion he had for people who wanted to take control of their lives, I think he would support the cause too much. “

The King and the Princess of Pop had a close relationship, as seen at different times, such as the one they starred in in 2001, when in the Madison Square Garden they interpreted The way you make me feel.

The following year, in the MTV Music Video Awards, the interpreter of Toxic gave some emotional words to welcome MJ.

“He is my idol, the best boy in the world. I’m very excited and really nervous, ”she said on that occasion.

The trust between the two was so strong that even before the pedophilia accusations that weighed on Michael Jackson, Britney Spears showed her support by saying that he was innocent.