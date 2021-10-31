Michael B. Jordan Val Zod

The series produced by the Black Panther actor for HBO has already found scriptwriters.

The adaptation for HBO Max about Val Zode de Michael B. Jordan already found its writers. Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters joined the project the Black Panther star is producing for DC Entertainment and Warner Bros Television.

Val Zod is the story of another Kryptonian with powers who hails from the same doomed planet as Superman. The hero finds refuge on Earth 2. Like the original Man of Steel, he is protected on his adopted planet, but eventually in the comics he faces a brainwashed Superman.

Metayer and Peters have a long history in television and feature films, where they wrote American Snow, in addition to the one-hour pilot, Hannibal, based on the life of Carthaginian general Hannibal and more recently they worked on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts for Paramount Pictures , which will premiere on June 24, 2022.

Jordan will executive produce along with Outlier Society’s Elizabeth Raposo. Stefano Agosto, Outlier Society Senior Vice President of Television, will also oversee the project.

It is not yet known if the actor will be in charge of giving life to the man of steel, however, since the announcement of the project, his name has been linked to rumors that position him as the protagonist of the saga.

The actor’s latest on-screen project is A Journal For Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington, and is in pre-production on MGM’s Creed III, which Jordan will direct and return as Adonis Creed.