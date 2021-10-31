Mexican will travel 50-kilometers a day in Mexico

Germán Silva is on his way to make a historic event. The two-time winner of the New York Marathon will star in the Pinole Project, the longest journey ever made by an athlete in Mexico: running 4,500 meters from Tijuana to Cancun with daily sections of between 40 and 50 kilometers and only one day of rest.

It will be on November 2 when the 52-year-old athlete begins this adventure. You will not compete for a medal, a bag of cash or a trophy, but the idea is to document the entire journey to show the best side of the country, one in which its beaches, its deserts, its mountains and its cities stand out, landscapes that will be united by a single person and his career.

Silva perceives himself as someone who is restless and who always likes challenges. His father was a muleteer and traveled between the states of Puebla and Veracruz, so he used to witness natural landscapes of great beauty. Everything he saw he told his family, which amazed Germán and in turn causes disgust to know that many do not appreciate the beautiful side of this country.

“It bothers me that in other countries they speak of Mexico as a violent, insecure country, but I want to show the world that Mexico has natural wonders and incredible people“, said Germán Silva in an interview with MILENIO-La Afición.

The Pinole Project

It was from this idea that Proyecto Pinole was born, to show the world that in Mexico there are more good things than bad. Of course there will be many challenges that the former Olympian will face, such as the fact that the frosts in Chihuahua they start in this part of the year, so they have all the equipment ready to make this journey safe.

It will start from the border wall of Tijuana just on the eve of the Day of the Dead, in the area called Playas. “It is an emblematic wall, graffiti a bit artistic, to my liking.” The first stage will be along the entire Pacific coast and finish in front of Rosarito.

Behind this, it will get onto dirt roads, since the idea is that ninety percent of the way will be done through rural places with little traffic, just like his father did. “When we get to the part of the Sierra Tarahumara, they are paths that they walk,” explained Silva, who also will climb the Sierra de Álvarez in San Luis Potosí and the Sierra Gorda in Guanajuato, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

“The main objective of the project is to pay homage to Mexico in terms of culture, nature, traditions, and people. We want Pinole to tell the story of what Mexico is and I would love for all this to bring together a documentary that tells the history of Mexico and that inspires and motivates people, including those who want to accompany me on the tour, running 10, 20 , 30 or 50 kilometers too “.

For the latter, an inscription was opened to go through up to 20 stages together with the athlete and aspire to one of the ten medals that, together, will make up the map of Mexico.

The preparation

As part of your preparation, German Silva underwent hours of training, with specific three-month preparations to accustom his body to all the physical wear and tear to which it will be submitted for its final tour. For that, you will have to stay motivated, which you achieve by seeing all the people interested in the project, because that helps them connect to all the Mexican culture throughout the country.