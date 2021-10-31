Mexican Irving Rubirosa makes his debut with victory thanks to the goal of ‘Chuletita’ Orozco

The coach was on the bench and Xelajú MC defeated Iztapa, in Guatemalan football

QUETZALTENANGO – The Mexican Irving Rubirosa debuts with triumph in front of Xelajú MC in Guatemalan soccer. The Super Goats beat 2-1 to Deportivo Iztapa, on matchday 17 of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Rubirosa, 42, took over as emergent, after the Altense leadership decided to terminate the Guatemalan coach Antonio Morales.

With the victory, the Super Goats ended the streak of consecutive games without knowing a triumph at six. Now they add 23 points and are located in the sixth box of the standings with the option to advance to the final phase and fight for the title.

The victory against the Peces Vela came thanks to the score of the also Mexican Javier ‘el Chuletita’ Orozco, who scored the winning goal at minute 78. Before the Paraguayan Orlando Moreira had opened the scoring at 7 for the locals and the Argentine Nicolás Foglia had tied at minute 17.